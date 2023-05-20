Thunder Basin senior pitcher Ella Partlow stepped into the circle with a one-run lead in the bottom of the seventh of the state championship game. There are two raucous teams in each dugout and parents shouting from the stands.
But in Partlow and the Bolts' catcher, Caitline Kaul's, head, it's just the two of them. They can shut everything else out and focus in when they need to most. Fatigue drifts away as the adrenaline pushes Partlow through her over 400 pitches in the three-day tournament.
"In the moment it feels like you're just running on straight adrenaline, I don't know how my body functions," Partlow said.
With the game on the line, Partlow did what she needed to do with the defense supporting behind her. The first batter grounded out to third. The second grounded out to second base. The Bolts almost retired the side but an error on a pop fly to short stop put a runner on base. To ice the game, sophomore Kalissa Terrell caught the final fly ball in left field. When the ball hit Terrell's glove, the team exploded. For the second-straight year, the Bolts were champs.
Winning when it matters
Thunder Basin went 1-3 against Cheyenne East during the regular season. But when it mattered most in the state championship tournament, the Bolts were perfect.
All season long the team preached timely hitting and stealing outs. In the title game, the Bolts found hits early and took a commanding lead that forced the Thunderbirds to have to catch up. Kaul hit a two-RBI single and Terrell knocked a grand slam beyond the left side of the fence to take a 6-0 lead.
The Thunderbirds tied it up through two innings, but the Bolts were always pushing ahead. In the fourth, Emma Kimberling hit a two-run home run to retake a two-run lead. It took another two innings for the Thunderbirds to tie the game back up at 8 runs for all.
Once again, facing potentially extra innings or a loss, the Bolts found hits. Kaul doubled in the second at-bat and Terrell singled to left field which brought courtesy runner Madlyn Means home for the go-ahead run.
"You're just so proud for the girls and the effort they put in and the long-term goal they had," Doug Cox said. "The girls work so hard starting in January, so you're just so proud for them."
Final game for four program-defining players
The season ends with four seniors saying goodbye to Field 2 at Energy Capital Sports Complex. Partlow and Kaul are joined by center fielder Emma Kimberling and third baseman Lauren O'Loughlin.
The four girls have played together since 12U softball. The foursome went through a freshman year of trying to lobby the state to bring softball in as a sanctioned high school sport to a sophomore year of disappointment in the state championship game to back-to-back titles.
As much as that sophomore year hurt, they see it as a necessary step. In that year, the Bolts figured out what it takes to win. All season long, the girls preach playing for each other and not just with each other. They learned that lesson in 2021.
"This group has meant everything, these four seniors started as sophomores and have been a pillar of our program from the beginning," Cox said. "This being their last year they worked a ton with the younger kids. Hopefully we get some of that leadership next year."
As the four move on to their next journey, softball or not, they will forever be etched in as four founders of the Bolts softball team. Even though their talents are gone, they are excited for the future of the team. They know they're leaving it in good hands and the Bolts will continue to compete for state championships in the future.
"They just have to keep going, keep building each other up," O'Loughlin said. "I really think they'll do great after this year. They just have to stay as a team."
The future of Bolts softball
Despite the important senior class, the Bolts have plenty of talent. Terrell throughout the state tournament made the biggest plays in the batter's box and has a special talent in the outfield.
"There are not many outfielders in the country I'd say could throw the ball to home plate from the fence," Cox said. "Last night and tonight, (Cheyenne) East never ran on our outfield. They couldn't get a sac fly run because of our outfield, and Kal(issa Terrell) is a huge part of that."
Alongside Terrell are many other freshman, sophomores and juniors that made key contributions for the team. Izzy Carter, a freshman, started at second base and was too good of a defensive player to leave out of the lineup. Shortstop Macie Selfors made a lot of plays on offense and defense for the team. Junior Falen Wilkerson was the team's No. 2 pitcher this season and will have a lot of work next year in the circle. Sophomores Danica Shawver and Allie Rodgers were impact players in the batter's box. Even more solid depth players round out the roster.
"It's going to be really hard to watch the seniors leave," Terrell said. "I just think we need to keep giving it all our effort and it'll happen."
The 2023 year was the hardest that Cox has had. The talent level on his team made roster decisions difficult. Having to balance who plays where and sacrificing what players want for the good of the team was a struggle. Even the weather for the first months of the season made it difficult to get time on the field to practice.
But in the end, the Bolts when they needed it and when it mattered most did what they do best. They won.
