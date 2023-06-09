Campbell County High School junior Avery Gray won Wyoming's Gatorade softball player of the year.
Gray led the team on both sides of the ball for the Camels. She finished the season with a .707 batting average and 70 hits. On the mound, she was one of the best pitchers in the state. Gray finished with a 2.99 ERA and threw for 164 strikeouts — a state record.
During the last offseason, Gray focused her training on hitting. Typically she has spent her time pitching but she knew that she could grow a lot with extra time practicing at the plate.
"If I wanted to accomplish my goal, I knew I had to be the best all-around player," Gray said. "It came together and I feel this was my best season."
Her hitting numbers led the state. Gray attributed the success to all the work she put in. Despite playing for the Campbell County volleyball team, Gray would practice pitching or batting after most volleyball practices.
Gray is one of two girls to win the award, now joining Cheyenne Central Brogan Allen as the only two girls in Wyoming to have won the award. The award was not given out during the first softball year in 2021. This had been a goal for Gray, and she accomplished it in her third year.
Campbell County finished in third place in the state tournament. They are the only team in the state to finish in the top three in all three seasons the sport has been sanctioned in Wyoming.
Even though the team didn't win, Gray said the camaraderie the team had was the best she's seen.
"It's cheesy, but we really were all like sisters," Gray said.
Gray and her catcher were more than 'like sisters' — they are sisters. Bayley Gray started behind the plate for the majority of the season for the Camels and the elder Gray said her younger sister helped make her look good at the circle.
The Camels still have another year with Gray leading the team, but she has her post-high school plans lined up. Gray verbally committed to play softball at Montana State University-Billings in February.
"I'm excited to see what we can do next year," Gray said. "I'm very thankful for my coaches and teammates because I could not have gotten this award."
Gray will be pitching and hitting through the summer with the Havoc summer softball team before she starts to get ready for her senior season with the Camels.
