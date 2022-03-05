Two seniors from Campbell County High School committed to run track and field in college this week.
Senior Charlotte Marasco will run at Chadron State College in Nebraska and senior Ashley McNally will run at the University of Providence in Montana. Marasco will run hurdles and participate in pentathlons and heptathlons for the Eagles and McNally will run in the 400-meter dash, 800-meter run and the high jump for the Argos.
McNally will also run for the UP cross-country team in the fall.
Marasco heading to Nebraska
Marasco’s time at Campbell County instilled in her the importance of never giving up. She learned the lesson during last year’s state outdoor track meet in Casper.
Marasco went into the preliminary race as the favorite in the 100-meter hurdles with a seed time of 15.27. But at the beginning of the race, Marasco tripped on a hurdle and fell into another runner’s lane to be automatically disqualified from the event.
“I was completely upset,” Marasco said. “That was supposed to be my race and I was DQed in prelims.”
Rather than being down on herself for the rest of the meet, Marasco responded by finishing fourth in the 300-meter hurdles after finishing seventh in the preliminary race the day before.
Marasco was also the anchor for the Camels’ state-champion 4x100-meter relay team with Taylor Burch, Nyomi Moore and Aja Roberts and finished fifth with Burch, Roberts and Sydalee Brown in the 4x400-meter relay.
“I remember after I was DQed coach (Matt) Albin came up to me and said, ‘Well, that kind of sucks,’” Marasco said. “But the coaches have taught me what it means to work hard and how to be a good team player. That includes not giving up no matter what.”
Marasco was also a big contributor for last year’s state champion Campbell County girls during the indoor track season. She finished fifth in the 55-meter hurdles and won a state title in the 4x200-meter relay with Moore, Roberts and Aubry Dewine. She was on Campbell County’s 1600-meter sprint medley relay team that finished third.
The senior never thought her track and field career would continue after high school. But when the opportunity arose to run in college, Marasco didn’t hesitate.
Marasco connected with the coaching staff at Chadron State immediately and said the school was a perfect fit. She plans on studying athletic training or criminal justice in the classroom.
With the decision now behind her, Marasco is looking forward to focusing on closing out her Camel career strong. The Class 4A state indoor track meet is this weekend at the Field House at the Campbell County Recreation Center.
“The caliber of athletes that we’re bringing to state this year is incredible,” Marasco said.
McNally ready to keep running
McNally still hasn’t completely come to terms with the reality of being a future college runner.
The Camel senior runs indoor track in the winter and plays for the soccer team during the spring. While it’s bittersweet knowing her soccer career will end after her senior season, she’s excited to continue her track and field career in college.
“It gives me goosebumps every time I think about it,” McNally said. “I am beyond thankful and honestly, I didn’t expect to this happen. I literally tried out for track to stay in shape for soccer and to get coach (Micah) Christensen off my back.
“I finally just did it and I fell in love with it. I’m beyond thankful that I get to do it for four more years.”
McNally will join Camel teammate Reilly Wilson in Great Falls this fall. Wilson signed to UP for cross-country in December.
“I get all giddy every time I think about it,” McNally said. “I absolutely adore Reilly and we’ve grown super close over the last two years. To be able to go run with her and share this experience with her is going to be amazing for us.”
McNally plans to study exercise science at UP to eventually become an athletic trainer. The Camel senior has dealt with a handful of injuries herself growing up and knows how important it is for an athlete to have top-notch care.
The relief of having her college decision made gives McNally the freedom to enjoy one last soccer season before she hangs up the cleats for good.
“I worked so hard in soccer over the last 14 years,” McNally said. “Now I can do one last year and just have fun.”
