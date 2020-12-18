The Thunder Basin High School girls basketball team showed no signs of weakness in the first day of the Flaming Gorge Classic Basketball Tournament, winning its first game 78-27 over Rock Springs Friday night.
Senior Gabby Drube led the Bolts in points for the third straight game with 23. Joelie Spelts added 12 points, Kate Hladky had 11 and Sydney Solem ended with 10.
Solem and Spelts also unofficially led the team in rebounds with nine each, TBHS head coach LeeAnn Cox said. Brady Deimling and Spelts each dished out five assists in the contest.
Coming into the weekend as the No. 1-ranked team in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media girls basketball poll, the Bolts bounced back from a home loss to Saint Thomas More last week to improve to 2-1 on the season. The 51-point victory gives Thunder Basin plenty of momentum going into day two of the tournament.
The Bolts will next face Star Valley in the second day of the Flaming Gorge Classic at Lincoln Middle School in Green River at 1 p.m. Saturday.
