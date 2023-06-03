For 42 years, Gillette native Luke Wilkins has been waiting for this.
For the first time in history, the Denver Nuggets — Wilkins’s favorite NBA team — will play in the NBA Finals. On Sunday, for Game 2 of the NBA Finals, he will attend in-person to watch his favorite team play in Game 2 of its first trip to the Finals. Denver won in the series opener Thursday night to take a 1-0 lead.
The Nuggets, a franchise that has been in the NBA for 47 years, have never made it this far in the postseason before. Wilkins has seen his fair share of winning as a Denver Broncos and Colorado Avalanche fan.
But the Nuggets are another story. Until recently, the Nuggets haven’t been known for winning.
Star players like Carmelo Anthony ask to be traded away. Few, if any, free agents want to move to Denver. It’s why Wilkins believes there are fewer Nuggets fans in Gillette than expected even though Denver is the closest city with an NBA team.
When Wilkins grew up in Gillette in the 80s and 90s, he saw a lot of classmates wearing Lakers, Celtics and Bulls jerseys and few donning Nuggets attire.
One of Wilkins’s earliest memories as a Nuggets fan came when he and his cousin went to a game in Denver and got a hat signed by Dikembe Mutombo. Mutombo’s deep voice stuck with him — as did Nuggets fever. He became a fan through-and-through.
Now, years later, Wilkins is a husband and father to two daughters: 15-year-old Olivia and 10-year-old Eva. He has brought his family over to NuggLyfe, particularly his wife Spring and Eva. He and Spring have time to watch games together at night when the girls are asleep and try to go once a year to a game. Eva loves Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets’ top player and two-time MVP.
With the Miami Heat defeating the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Nuggets earned home-court advantage. Games one and two, and five and seven if necessary, will be held in the Mile High City. Coincidentally, the Wilkins family will be in Denver on Sunday, the same day as Game 2, for a soccer tournament for Eva. The stars aligned and Wilkins got tickets.
The thought of the Nuggets being in the Finals is still surreal to Wilkins and his family. This was the first time the team has even made it to the Finals.
For years, the Western Conference has been dominated by teams from California and Texas. In fact, no team in the west outside of California and Texas has won the championship since the Seattle Supersonics won in 1979 — just three years after the ABA-NBA merger that brought Denver into the NBA.
“It’s a little surreal, I admit,” Wilkins said of watching the Nuggets make the NBA Finals. “You wouldn’t expect them to make the Finals after all these years. It’s exciting to watch.”
The beauty of this Nuggets team for Wilkins and other Nuggets fans alike is how unlikely the team’s rise is. The Nuggets drafted Jokic, a two-time MVP in the second round. He’s the only player in NBA history to win an MVP and not be drafted in the first round.
“We’re lucky to have the opportunity to watch the best player in the world,” Wilkins said of Jokic. “We really lucked into him.”
Jamal Murray, the team’s second star, suffered an ACL tear in 2021 and has come back an even better player in this postseason run. The roster has numerous players who were afterthoughts for other teams and have become key players for the heavyweight Nuggets. And it’s all happening in a city where basketball typically is an afterthought to the other sports in town.
For years, Denver hovered around the bottom of the league in attendance. But this year, the home crowd has propelled the Nuggets to wins. The team is undefeated in the playoffs at home and has had one of the best overall home records and attendances in the NBA.
And in attendance this weekend, two people from small town Wyoming, looking to root the team on. As for Wilkins’s pick for the series, it’s a confident Nuggets in six.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.