The Thunder Basin High School softball team beat Wheatland 3-1 and 13-1 on the road Thursday to improve to 9-0 on the season and 3-0 in conference play.
The first game of the doubleheader counted as a conference game and the second game was a nonconference game.
In game one, Ella Partlow threw a one-hitter on the mound to earn the win. She finished with one earned run on one hit while striking out 15 batters.
Logan Brown drove in one run on a solo homer and Maci Selfors also finished with one RBI at the plate. The Bolts out-hit Wheatland 4-1 to earn their third conference win of the season.
In game two, Thunder Basin's bats came alive to the tune of 13 runs and 13 hits in the five-inning game. Jaci Piercy earned the win on the mound the Bolts second one-hitter of the day. She allowed one unearned run on one hit while striking out 10.
Piercy helped her own cause with a home run at the plate. Piercy and Lauren O'Loughlin drove in three RBIs apiece. Caitline Kaul finished with two RBIs and three hits, including two doubles and a triple. Selfors collected a team-high four steals.
Thunder Basin will return to the field for a pair of conference doubleheaders next weekend. The Bolts will host Laramie at 4 and 6 p.m. Friday and Cheyenne South at 10 a.m. and noon Saturday at the Energy Capital Sports Complex.
