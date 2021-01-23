The Campbell County High School boys basketball team came away with a 64-54 win over Kelly Walsh at home Saturday afternoon to improve to 6-3 on the season and 1-1 in conference play.
The Camels took an early 21-15 lead into the second quarter and continued to add to it, going into the locker room up 36-24 on the Trojans. Campbell County was outscored 30-28 in the second half, but the team's lead was big enough to give the Camels its first win of the season against a conference opponent.
Leading in scoring for CCHS was senior Luke Hladky with 21 points, followed by senior Austin Robertson with 15, senior Jefferson Neary with 11 and Gabe Gibson and Jason Fink with six apiece.
The Camels came into the weekend ranked No. 5 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media boys basketball rankings and made a good argument to remain there after Saturday's win and a 63-62 loss to No. 2-ranked Sheridan Friday night.
Next on the schedule for Campbell County will be a crosstown rivalry matchup with Thunder Basin. The Camels and Bolts will play at 7:30 p.m. Friday night at TBHS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.