Orah Garst
Orah Garst, a Campbell County graduate in 2006, spent time with former University of Nebraska coach Scott Frost as a a recruiting coach then an offensive quality control coach.

 Courtesy Photo/Chanelle Walker

Campbell County High School filled its open football head coach position with Gillette native and former college coach Orah Garst after the school board approved the hire on Tuesday.

