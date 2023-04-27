Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Rain or snow showers this evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 33F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain or snow showers this evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 33F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.