It was almost a given that Gabby Drube would blossom into a great athlete.
Her father, Kirby Drube, was a two-time state champion on the Campbell County High School basketball team in 1993 and 1994 and was an all-state tight end in 1993 as a senior on the CCHS football team. He went on to start at tight end for the University of Wyoming football team from 1995-98, according to gowyo.com.
Gabby’s uncle and Kirby’s brother, Kolby Drube, also was a state champion at CCHS in 1998 for football and was an all-state tight end for the Camels as a senior in 1999. Kolby led Campbell County to two consecutive state championships in basketball in 1999 and 2000, earning all-state honors as a senior.
Gabby’s mom, Amy Taylor, ran track at the University of Wyoming, where she met Kirby. Kirby was a late draft pick in baseball by the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Kolby followed his brother’s path, playing tight end for UW after committing to the Cowboys in 2000.
Growing up in an athletic family, Drube was handed a basketball as soon as she learned how to walk, she said. Kirby even decided to coach Drube and her friends on a traveling basketball team.
Her family’s basketball background payed off this week as Drube was named the Class 4A girls Player of the Year by the Wyoming Coaches Association. Drube is the first athlete to win the award for Thunder Basin High School since the school opened in 2017.
Drube was No. 2 in the state in scoring with 15.9 points a game and led the Bolts with 2.4 steals per game on defense with 50 steals in the regular season. Drube also was voted to the all-state team along with teammates Sydney Solem and Joelie Spelts.
Players are chosen by head coaches, according to WyoPrep.com.
While her dad, uncle and mom have all pushed her to get better, Drube’s younger brother Mason is another who challenged Gabby along the way. Mason scored 21 points in the district championship game for Twin Spruce Junior High School to cap the eighth grade A team’s 16-0 season.
“It was just one of those sports that I really got into,” Drube said about basketball. “My dad really helped me grow a love for it because he was so into it with coaching. My brother, too, because he was always there to push me to go to the gym every Sunday.”
Drube was surprised to find out she won the award, but said it feels good to be the first student-athlete to represent Thunder Basin as the best player in the state. While the individual award is nice, it wasn’t her goal for her final year as a Bolt.
“I would give this award away any day in order to have won a state championship with my team,” Drube said. “It’s nice to end on this high note, but really it is still just disappointing and I would trade it any day for that moment with my team.”
Thunder Basin ended the season 21-3 but lost in the first round of the state tournament to Cody, 59-56. The Bolts ended up placing fifth after winning the consolation championship with wins over Natrona County and Star Valley.
Drube will now make the transition to outdoor track, a sport she hasn’t had a season in since her sophomore year because of COVID-19. Regardless of missing her junior year, Drube recently committed to UW to run hurdles for the Cowgirls, following her mother’s path.
“The transition will be a little hard just because I’ll miss all my friends and the other sports and stuff, but I’m ready to start the next chapter of my life and start focusing on track a little more,” Drube said. “It’s definitely bittersweet.
“It was just a really fun ride and I’m sad it’s over, but I will never forget all the memories I have with those girls. They’re my best friends.”
