The Gillette Mustangs continued its win streak with a 73-28 win over the Billings Outlaws in Gillette on Saturday night.
Defensive takeaways were the key to success for the Mustangs as it kick-started the sluggish offense which picked up in the second quarter.
"I liked the way we played," Coach Cedric Walker said. "We still have some things to work on but all-in-all a win is a win."
The game started with a Deointae Jones interception which turned into a Mustangs touchdown on the other end. Edge rusher Garrett Pemelton on the next Billings' drive returned a fumble to the house to give Gillette a 12-0 lead.
"I was waiting for it to get called back, I was looking for a flag like, 'What's going on right now,'" Pemelton said of his scoop and score. "(The defense) really relied on each other to do our jobs, if everyone does our jobs it will be continuous games like this."
Walker attributed the defense's ability to create takeaways to their film study and belief in the system and each other.
Billings scored on its next offensive drive, but at that point the Mustangs were clicking on their own offensively. Quarterback Mike Pina continued to punish defenses with his legs while connecting with wide receiver Karonce Higgins over the top.
A big key to the offensive shift was offensive coordinator and assistant head coach Reggie Gray's decision to throw guard Jacob Ungruhe in at center. The rest of the team noted how the offense picked up the pace once Ungruhe went in.
Higgins finished with three receiving touchdowns while handling both kickoff and kick return duties as well. After his touchdown late in the second quarter, Higgins flashed a piece of paper with "Somebody call his momma" written on it. Higgins said thought of it earlier in the day and knew if he scored a touchdown he was going to use the prop.
"If I score a touchdown, someone needs to call his momma because his mom needs to come get him," Higgins said.
Walker called Higgins the best receiver in the league and the team is looking to utilize him in all facets of the game.
Billings found some momentum late, but the Mustangs offense continued to score as Michael Cornelious Jr. grabbed two touchdowns on his own.
"Our offense is still getting its legs, so once we get our legs were going to be a very good offense," Higgins said. "73 will be nothing."
While the Outlaws finished with four touchdowns, the Mustangs defense continuously took the ball away from the Outlaws. There were two scoop and scores along with two interceptions, with the final interception coming from Sean Harper Jr to close out the game.
The Mustangs will take to the road for the first time in three weeks as they travel to Omaha, Nebraska for a Saturday matchup against the Omaha Beef.
