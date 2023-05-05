Campbell County High School softball won both of its games against Laramie on senior night and didn't give up a run in either game.
Game 1
Campbell County won its conference game against Laramie 15-0 in a five inning ballgame.
The bats were alive from the first inning, as the Camels scored in all four innings the team went to the batter's box. All but two batters recorded hits and five had two or more.
In the circle, junior Avery Gray allowed only two hits across five innings of play, striking out 12 batters along the way. Only three outs in the entire game didn't come from a strikeout.
Gray got it going offensively too, driving home the first two runs with a home run after Lanae Kimbley tripled in her first at-bat. Kimbley and Gray were the two batters to bring more runs in the second as both recorded an RBI single.
In the third inning, the team got more runners on base by taking advantage of errors and manufacturing runs through the short game. The Camels did more of the same in the fourth with a Kimbley three-run homer sprinkled in. Kimbley finished the game 3-4 with 5 RBI. She tied for the second-most hits with Addie Rambo behind Gray (4).
"We hit the ball really well, and that was fun to do on senior night," coach Haley Gray said. "I was happy to see the the sticks come alive."
Game 2
The second game featured senior Jadeyn "Red" Snyder in the circle in what Haley Gray called her best performance of the season. Snyder allowed only three hits through five innings and throw five strikeouts to one walk.
"That was one the best performances she's had," Haley Gray said. "She had it, and she hit the ball too."
The Camels didn't need much offense again, thanks to the pitching and defense. Campbell County had one run in the second inning, a RBI double from Alexis Alexander which brought senior Lilith Vanberkom home. Vanberkom is one of the team's seniors and has been part of the program for all three years of Camel softball. Most nights she takes the junior varsity field, but on senior night, she showed her speed on the varsity diamond.
"The girls played for them this game," Haley Gray said. "They're all crying when they were hugging them because some of these girls have been playing together since they were seven, eight-years old. It is emotional to see them go, but I couldn't ask for a better senior night.
The batters had nine hits but couldn't get runs on the board until the fourth inning in which the team scored five runs. The Camels got five consecutive batters on base with an error, a walk, a double, a triple then a single. Before Laramie could record a second out, Campbell County had added five runs.
From there on out, Snyder and the defense held, giving up only one run through the remainder of the game.
"It really meant a lot to have a good game, especially tonight," Snyder said. "It felt special because I had all my family out there watching me."
With the two wins, the Camels are now 10-5. The days left in the regular season are dwindling, but the team will have a slew of games through the next week to finish out the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.