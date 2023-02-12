Campbell County High School was once again led by its top runner Aubry Dewine. She came in first in the 200-meter dash and second in the 400-meter dash. Dewine also placed fifth in the 800-meter dash.
Aja Roberts finished behind Dewine in both the 200-meter and 400-meter dashes, finishing second in the 200-meter and third in the 400-meter. The two have been the Camels' best and most consistent runners this season.
