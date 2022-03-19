The Campbell County High School boys soccer team lost its first game of the season 6-2 to Rock Springs on Friday at CCHS.
The Camels came out strong and scored less than 1 minute into the game with a goal from senior Ever Leyva. But the Tigers responded with two consecutive goals in less than 30 seconds to take a 2-1 lead with 30 minutes left in the first half.
The two teams were scoreless for the rest of the first half before Rock Springs was able to net four more goals in the final 40 minutes of the game. Campbell County's second goal was scored by Carter Lewis midway through the second half.
The Camels were down seven starters for Friday's preseason matchup but will look to rebound with its first conference matches next weekend. Campbell County will play Laramie at 6 p.m. Friday and Cheyenne South at noon Saturday on the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.