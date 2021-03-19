The Thunder Basin High School girls soccer team started the season with a 1-0 win over Rock Springs at home Friday night.
While the game was all about defense most of the way, the Bolts' lone goal came off the foot of sophomore Kylie Hayes with 23 minutes and 45 seconds left in the second half. Hayes' goal would be the only goal scored on the night but was enough to secure Thunder Basin's first win of the season.
The Tigers were able to fire off a handful of shots on net in the first half but couldn't capitalize on the offensive opportunities.
After the entire season was canceled last year due to COVID-19, the Bolts will look to piece together a solid season after winning the state championship in 2019.
Thunder Basin will return to the field to face Torrington at noon Saturday at TBHS.
For a Thunder Basin girls soccer season preview, visit gillettenewsrecord.com or check next Saturday's print edition.
