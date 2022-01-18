The Campbell County High School girls basketball team dropped a pair of games during the Sacred Hoops/Campbell Lending Group High School Classic tournament this weekend in Spearfish, South Dakota.
The Camels lost 74-38 to Rapid City Stevens on Friday and 53-39 to Rapid City Central on Saturday.
Against Stevens, Campbell County fell behind early and trailed 34-18 going into halftime. In the second half, the Camels were outscored 40-20 to drop its sixth game of the season.
Campbell County came back Saturday and battled with Central before falling behind late in the fourth quarter. The Camels erased an eight-point deficit going into the second quarter and trailed by just one point going into halftime.
Central took advantage of a handful of turnovers late in the fourth to close the game out with a 14-point lead.
