There are only two players on Gillette College men’s basketball team who were on the roster last season when Sheridan College beat the Pronghorns twice in Region IX play.
As one of those, sophomore Bradley Akhile said they were determined that “we weren’t going to lose” on their home floor at the Pronghorn Center on Wednesday.
Led by defense at the rim, Gillette College only trailed for a little over a minute all game and pulled away in the final 12 minutes for a convincing 94-79 win.
Sheridan’s backcourt includes NJCAA Player of the Week Jovon McClanahan and sophomore Marcus Stephens, who averages almost 18 points a game. But it was Gillette’s length and athleticism that won out against the undersized Generals.
The Pronghorns pushed a program record with 17 blocks in the game and forced Sheridan’s talented guards into a lot of tough looks. Stephens finished with 30 points, but that was on 10-of-25 shooting, and McClanahan used 13 free throws to get to 21 points while shooting 4-of-20 from the field.
“Those guys are hard to guard, because McClanahan and Stephens play a lot of (isolation) ball,” Gillette College coach Shawn Neary said. “I don’t know if we’ll get that (many blocks) very often, but our guys did a good job of contesting.”
Despite Gillette taking a 13-4 lead in the first 3:30 of the game, Sheridan scrapped its way back into it. A buzzer-beating 3-pointer going into halftime cut the Gillette advantage to 41-39 before the Generals took their first lead of the game five minutes into the second half.
The Pronghorns were down 52-51 with 14:50 left and their only thought was to finish the game and come out with a win, Akhile said. A minute later, he hit a contested jumper with a toe on the 3-point line to regain the lead.
That sparked a decisive 12-2 run to give Gillette a 63-54 lead with 10:48 left.
Sophomore Mason Archambault scored twice by driving into the heart of the defense and freshman Teonta McKeithen also scored four points during that stretch, including a two-handed dunk on a fast break.
The Pronghorns fended off Sheridan comeback attempts for the next nine minutes and the lead hovered around double digits — until the technical fouls started to fly.
With 44 seconds left, Stephens picked up two technicals for arguing a missed goaltending call and was ejected. While Archambault was making all four free throws at one end for Gillette, sophomore Tarig Eisa was called for a technical for exchanging words with the Sheridan bench.
Each team had already been called for technical fouls at different times earlier in the game and the final tech tally ended at five — three from Sheridan and two from Gillette.
Pronghorn freshman Isaac Mushila said it was game full of trash talk and he was the one who ultimately had the final say.
Sheridan went into a press following all the free throws and Gillette College freshman Gary Solomon easily broke free down the court. Instead of dunking himself, Solomon tossed an alley oop off the backboard to Mushila, who hammered a two-handed dunk for the exclamation point.
“That was just to make the crowd go crazy,” Mushila said. “When Gary got the ball, I saw him go off the glass and I had to dunk it hard.”
That sequence pushed the final score to 94-79 and the win moves the Pronghorns to 18-2 overall and 3-1 in conference play.
“I’m just happy for this win. It was a good one,” Mushila said. “We only have one (conference) loss and we want to keep it that way. We don’t want to lose again”
Mushila led Gillette with 17 points, including 13 in the second half, and Akhile had 14 points and seven rebounds. The other three Pronghorns in double figures were Eisa and Jayden Coke with 11 each and Archambault with 10, despite spending much of the game in foul trouble.
Defensively, Neary didn’t have any complaints until it came time to secure the rebounds. Gillette forced the Generals into a 35% shooting percentage, but a big reason they hung around was their offensive rebounding, snagging 17 of their misses.
“Sometimes when you play a smaller team like that, maybe you don’t think you have to (rebound) as much, but those (Sheridan) kids are scrappy,” Neary said. “We just have to do a better job with that.”
The Pronghorns hit the road Saturday to face Laramie County Community College. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.
