The Thunder Basin High School boys basketball team started the season with a dominating 76-33 win over Evanston on day one of the REMAX/Gillette Invite tournament Thursday at TBHS.
The Bolts led Evanston 47-17 at halftime and took a 62-25 lead into the fourth quarter before closing out the game with a 43-point lead.
Senior McKale Holte led the Bolts in scoring with 32 points, followed by senior Deegan Williams with 21. Williams added nine steals and nine assists while senior Cade Ayers had seven steals on defense.
Thunder Basin will return to the court for a matchup with Scottsbluff (Nebraska) at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The Bolts will close out the season-opening tournament against St. Thomas More (South Dakota) at 6 p.m. Saturday.
