Bill Collins paced around, rolled his shoulders back, and let out a few grunts before he sat down on the black pleather bench set up in the Campbell County Recreation Center basketball gym.
A fellow strongman opened a black bottle of smelling salts and Collins dipped his nose into the bottle before making a beeline to the bench, a comfortable and well known structure to the 58-year-old, 263-pound boulder wall of a man.
Waiting for Collins was a 45-pound barbell equipped with eight 45-pound plates, a 10-pound plate, a 5-pounder and a 2.5 pounder. That makes up 440 pounds all together, like a small class of kindergartners was standing on the barbell.
He sat at the end of the bench for a three-Mississippi count. He closed his eyes and arched over with arms flexed, fists clenched while he reflected and pumped himself up for what he was about to do. He wore a T-shirt, gym shorts, tennis shoes and a weight lifting belt, along with two American flag wrist wraps.
Collins laid back on the bench, arched his back, tucked his chin into his chest and took the weight off the rack. He waited for the signal from the referee, and then slowly dropped the steel bar to his chest, paused for half a second until he heard the signal to lift, and then he did what he does best.
Like the hydraulics on a piece of mining equipment, he let out a gasp and his upper body shivered into action. His chest muscles and triceps fought gravity toward the top of the gym ceiling and his back arched as though it might snap.
The bar slowly drove forward and did not hesitate until it reached as far as Collins could push. The ref called it a good lift, and Collins racked the weight.
With that, Collins won the men’s division of the annual Campbell County Parks and Recreation Bench Press Competition on Friday. He tried for 460 pounds on the third and final try, but his strength gave out when the bar reached about half way up to the racking notch and the two spotters on either side grabbed hold and racked the weight.
“You have good days and bad days. I usually could get that right there. But that’s all right. It’s all part of competition,” said Collins, who owns American Iron Fitness with his wife Star Collins. “Sometimes you’re on it, sometimes you’re not.”
There were seven male competitors and two female competitors who signed up for the event.
In each year that Collins has entered the competition, he has taken first place. He said he doesn’t know how many times he has won, but it has been at least eight or nine times. He has lifted for decades and competed in two world championships in men’s powerlifting for team USA. He said he has benched a maximum of 500 pounds in his life, but that was with the aid of benching suits and other equipment that is not allowed at the Campbell County Parks and Recreation competition.
“I’m still doing it. At 58 I feel pretty good about still being able to lift,” Collins said. “You never know, I might not be able to do it next year.”
He said the world record for his age bracket is 425 pounds, and he aims to break the record in June.
Coming in first place in the women’s division was Linda Park who benched 135-pounds on her third try.
And in second was first-time bench press competitor Linda Park, who hit her maximum weight at 90 pounds.
“I honestly decided on Wednesday that I was going to enter this. I haven’t really been doing any real training. I just want to see how much I can lift,” Park said. “I’ve never been around people like this cheering me on, and it’s awesome.”
Shawn Gallagher, weighing 238 pounds, came in second for the men with a press of 405 pounds.
Dustin Rowlano, 19, was also competing for the first time. He did not score on any of his attempts of 275 pounds. On his second try, he completed the lift, but forgot to pause before racking the weight. He said he would try again next year.
“I wanted to see how good I could be,” Rowlano, a freshman at Gillette College, said. “I’ll just work on the power lifting rules.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.