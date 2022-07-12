For the first time in state history, high school wrestling will have a division devoted entirely to girls starting this winter.
The Wyoming High School Activities Association overwhelmingly approved the sanctioning of girls wrestling in April. A committee was put together almost immediately by the WHSAA to map out how the sport would first be introduced to schools across the state.
Mikah Kadera, Thunder Basin High School’s head wrestling coach, was asked to be on the girls wrestling committee. The former University of Wyoming wrestler has coached the Bolts since the school opened in 2017.
“The biggest thing for us is just the excitement of all of it,” Kadera said. “Girls wrestling is the No. 1 growing sport in the nation so I was thrilled and happy to hear we passed it as a state. I’m honored to be on the committee.”
Wyoming became the 33rd state to sanction girls wrestling at the high school level. While everything hasn’t been set in stone yet, Kadera and the rest of the committee have been working to establish rules and guidelines for the introduction of the sport this winter.
Girls will have one division divided into 14 different weight classes, which is the same number as the boys, Kadera said. Exact weight classes for girls haven’t been decided yet.
All girls that wrestle during the regular season will qualify for the state tournament, and there will be no regional tournament, Kadera said. Every tournament hosted by a Wyoming school will have a girls bracket.
The girls state tournament will start the same Thursday of the boys state tournament. Girls championship matches will be wrestled Friday at the same time as the boys semifinal bouts. Girls wrestling will not be divided by classes, Kadera said.
“I think this is a great opportunity for the girls,” Kadera said. “We’ve had a few girls wrestle here at Thunder Basin and they had to wrestle boys. We did a lot of surveys around the state and over 450-500 girls expressed interest for girls wrestling in the survey.
“If we could get half or even a quarter of that number to come out and stick it out and learn to love it, that would be huge for the sport moving forward.”
The difficult part for Kadera and the rest of the girls wrestling committee has been making rules without having any idea what to expect in terms of participation numbers. How many girls come out to wrestle in the first few years will be a big indication of what direction the sport will go in over the next decade.
“Obviously we’d love to be able to see this grow into having a regional tournament and having competitive weight classes through and through,” Kadera said. “But this year is so unknown. The excitement is there though. Everybody that I’ve talked to is excited about seeing what this can do for the sport and for those young women out there.”
The addition of girls wrestling will likely be seamless for the first few seasons. The girls will likely wrestle in the same season as the boys with the same coaches. That could change if the sport shows a high enough demand but those decisions are years down the road, Kadera said. The focus now is to make sure the first season goes as smoothly as possible.
“It’s really just more competition to watch,” Kadera said. “This gives girls another opportunity to play a sport and gives athletes another opportunity to be active and learn the life lessons that wrestling offers both on and off the mat.”
Like girls wrestling in high school, women’s wrestling at the college level has also seen a surge over the last few years, Kadera said. The sanctioning of girls wrestling in high school helps catch Wyoming up with many other states in terms of giving athletes more opportunities to participate in sports in college.
“College wrestling has kind of started going from being a club to now they have DI programs for women’s wrestling,” Kadera said. “NAIA schools have women’s wrestling and DII schools have it and it’s just very exciting for the sport.”
The girls wrestling committee and the WHSAA have looked to Montana as a good model for how to implement the sport in Wyoming. The push to sanction girls wrestling in the state has been around for many years and it finally got the steam it needed within the last year and a half, Kadera said.
“I know the kids are excited, both the boys and girls, about this,” Kadera said. “The sport of wrestling is in a good place here now and with Gillette being such a wrestling hot bed already, I think we’re going to see a lot of interest.”
