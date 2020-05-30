All gas, no brakes. That’s been the motto for the Gillette Roughriders baseball team so far this season, said coach Nate Perleberg.
The local American Legion Post 42 team has shaken off the coronavirus uncertainty that dogged it for much of the spring. Now seven games into a shortened season, the Roughriders have brought a razor sharp focus to the diamond.
The Roughriders are off to a 7-0 start to the season, which includes two wins over always-talented Cheyenne Post 6 and a championship at their own annual Spring Classic. The latest wins was a doubleheader sweep in Sheridan on Wednesday, when the Riders outscored the Troopers 26-1.
Much of the early success has been paced by the team’s experienced upperclassmen. With eight seniors and two college returners, Gillette’s core unit has been in Perleberg’s varsity system for the last three years.
That’s a blessing this year more than ever. Perleberg said that the months of March, April and part of May are usually like a spring training, and his team has missed out on a lot of team and individual practices.
The delayed start and uncertainty of having a season at all would have been enough to distract many teams, at least at the start. But the Roughriders prepared throughout the pandemic like the first game was right around the corner.
“It takes some maturity and age. You just see it every day with the amount of guys that are there before and after practice,” Perleberg said. “It’s different at that varsity level compared to other teams in our program, just the maturity of it and knowing what to do to win at that level.”
Mason Powell, who is one of the team’s college returners, said that he can feel a difference in the atmosphere.
“If we want to do great things, we have to put in the extra work,” he said. “That’s what guys have been doing. We’ve just been staying after practice for hours, coming in hours before practice starts. We want it really bad.”
Perleberg said he’s always had hard-working players in the program, so not much has changed in that arena. But this team has a newfound joy for game after nearly having the season taken away from them.
The things players used to take for granted, like getting to practice and seeing teammates every day, are now appreciated more than ever.
“I was just excited to play one game,” Powell said. “Especially with the coronavirus, we could stop playing tomorrow, so we’re just really enjoying every single pitch, every single practice, every single game. It makes you appreciate the little stuff.”
That approach has worked for Powell at the plate so far. He is 12-17 (a .705 batting average) through seven games, with two home runs and nine RBIs.
The rest of the team has followed Powell’s lead.
“We’ve had great contributions from all 14 of our guys,” Perleberg said.
The Roughriders have seven other players with at least five RBIs, a balance the coach expects that to come in handy later in the season.
“We have a saying that, ‘Not every role is equal, but every role has equal value,’” Perleberg said. “So even Mason’s role is a little different form another guy’s and he’s been phenomenal so far. But I think you’ve got to be prepared for the days when guys like him get pitched around.”
Powell said the team goal is to win the state championship this year, even though the enticing prospect of advancing to the regional tournament, which had been slated to be held in Gillette, is no longer on the table.
But that’s the long-term goal and he and his teammates are just living in the moment for now.
“Our goal has always been to win state, so we’re pushing toward that,” Powell said. “But especially for me, I’m just trying to enjoy these last few months with these guys. Winning is important, but friendships and lifelong lessons are 10 times more important.”
The Roughriders have a couple of big tests ahead this weekend when they travel to Cheyenne to face off against two Colorado programs that are each bringing two teams.
The Rocky Mountain Oysters are out of Grand Junction and have had players from all over the region in the past, including Arizona and California. Prime, out of Littleton, is the other program and is made up of players from the Front Range.
The Roughriders play at noon and 2:30 p.m. Saturday and 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday.
