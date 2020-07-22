With two performances to go, Rozet’s Ashlyn Goven has put herself in position to make the short go round Thursday night at the 2020 National High School Finals Rodeo.
Her first barrel racing run of 15.572 seconds was the fifth-best of the first go in Guthrie, Oklahoma. On Tuesday night she followed that up with a 16.224-second run, which puts her in 12th place in the overall average.
Gillette’s Tryce Jolovich has also worked his way into potentially making the short round. His second boys cutting performance was Wednesday morning, and his score of 135 points was enough to move him up to 18th place overall from his previous spot at 20th.
Fellow Gillette cutter Hunter Hayden, who also was tied in 20th place, will have his second go run Wednesday night.
Freshman Jordan Morman showed that two consistent pole bending runs will give sopmeone a chance to make the short go. She was sitting in 25th after a run of 20.707 seconds in her first performance, then made a run of 20.627 Wednesday morning.
That put her into 18th place in the overall, but there are still two performances left.
In the saddle bronc riding, Gillette’s Parker Manor is still hanging onto his spot in the top 20 after two more performances Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
After posting a ride of 66 in his first ride, Manor was bucked off his second bronc Tuesday morning. That didn’t knock him out of the running, though, and he has only dropped from seventh to 13th place after four performances in the second go round.
He admitted that it would be a nerve-wracking experience to sit and watch his fellow competitors chase a top-20 short go position while he was watching from the stands. But there are just two more go rounds to suffer through.
Skyler Lubkeman, the Gillette cowboy who was ranked No. 1 in Wyoming in steer wrestling, didn’t have the start to nationals he was looking for. He couldn’t get hold of his steer in his first performance, but bounced back Tuesday night with a 4.61-second run.
That is the eighth-fastest time through 10 NHSFR performances. Had Lubkeman posted a similar time of five seconds or lower in his first performance, he would have been sitting in second place with two performances to go.
“It feels good. When you don’t get that first one down, you should definitely get that second one down,” said Lubkeman, who is rodeoing at powerhouse Ranger College in Texas next year. “It’s a good feeling, a really good feeling. … That was my last run of my high school career.”
While Lubkeman’s overall finish at nationals wasn’t what he had in mind, he said he was happy to watch and cheer for his fellow Campbell County contestants as they made a push for the short go.
“I just wish the best of luck for them. They did really good, they earned it,” Lubkeman said. “We’re just excited to see those kids go to the short go.”
Raelee Caldwell also had a bounce-back performance after a no time in her first run in goat tying. She posted a time of 8.89 seconds Wednesday morning to wrap up her NHSFR experience.
Campbell County results
(As of Wednesday afternoon. Two performances left in the second go round.)
- Ashlyn Goven: 12th overall in pole bending; First performance: 15.572 seconds/Second performance: 16.62 seconds
- Parker Manor: 13th place in saddle bronc; First performance: 66 points/Second performance: no points
- Tryce Jolovich: 18th in boys cutting; First performance: 141 points/Second performance: 135 points
- Halle Hladky: 28th place in pole bending; First performance: 25.271 seconds/Second performance: 19.991 seconds
- Hunter Hayden: 44th in boys cutting; First performance: 141 points/Second performance — Wednesday evening
- Jordan Morman: 18th in pole bending; First performance: 20.707 seconds/Second performance: 20.627
- Weston Mills: 68th in tie-down roping; First performance: 16.18 seconds/Second performance — Wednesday evening
- Riggin Carter: 68th in reined cow horse; First performance: 251 points/Second performance: 239.5
- Joseph Hayden: 27th in boys cutting, 127 points; second performance: 138 points
- Skyler Lubkeman: 31st in steer wrestling; First performance: No time/Second performance: 4.61 seconds
- Raelee Caldwell: First performance: No time in goat tying/Second performance: 8.89 seconds (sixth in the Wednesday morning performance)
- Coy Thar: First performance: No time in tie-down roping/Second performance: No time
