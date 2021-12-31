Finishing seventh for bareback riding at her first Junior World Finals wasn’t Milaeh Deaton’s favorite part of traveling to Las Vegas.
Milaeh, 11, enjoyed qualifying for the short-go in the rookie division of the biggest junior rodeo in the world. She also had fun meeting athletes from all across the world, including kids from Australia and Canada.
While all those things were memorable for Milaeh’s first Junior World Finals experience, they weren’t the best part. Her favorite part was drinking eight cookies-and-cream flavored frappes from Starbucks over the course of her week spent in Nevada.
“It was the first time my mom ever said, ‘You know what, you deserve it,’” Milaeh said. “So I got myself at least eight of ’em that week.”
Drinking the concoction of iced coffee, milk and sugar was a reward for qualifying for the Junior World Finals earlier this month. Milaeh qualified for the world finals by finishing in the top 4 at the High Plains Circuit Finals in Fort Pierre, South Dakota.
Milaeh became the third girl to ever compete in bareback riding in the High Plains Circuit. She also became just the second girl to ever qualify for the Junior World Finals from the same circuit.
Girls can bareback, too
At just 11 years old, Milaeh has became somewhat of an icon in terms of showing that bareback riding isn’t a boys-only sport.
Brooke Deaton, Milaeh’s mom, is proud of what her daughter has been able to accomplish already in her career. Milaeh didn’t participate in her first rodeo until this year’s Campbell County Fair in August.
Not everyone has welcomed Milaeh into bareback riding with open arms. She’s been asked more than once why she doesn’t just switch to barrel racing because that’s the more typical route for females.
But Milaeh’s never hesitates to answer back with a simple response: She doesn’t want to barrel race. Milaeh wants to ride bareback.
“Some of them are serious about it and others are more funny about it,” Brooke said. “But it’s nice to see her confident in her decision that as a girl she can still ride with the best of them.
“We’re not like super feminist or anything but at the same time I just love that she’s paving the way for girls in rodeo and girls wanting to ride rough stock.”
Milaeh doesn’t care much about breaking barriers or becoming a role model. All she cares about is riding.
It wasn’t long ago that Milaeh learned about bareback riding for the first time. She was at her uncle’s cabin in Buffalo when she noticed the rodeo channel playing on the television.
“I started to see the bronc riding and the bareback riding and the roughstock and I just absolutely loved it,” Milaeh said. “I started thinking, ‘You know, I bet I can do that. That looks fun.’”
In a quaint cabin in Buffalo, an 11-year-old girl’s dream of becoming the best bareback rider in the world began.
The Junior World Finals experience in Nevada
Milaeh wasn’t nervous going into her first Junior World Finals performance. She was still riding the adrenaline from making it to Las Vegas in the first place. That and the buzz from a Starbucks’ frappe.
Milaeh finished with scores of 51 and 63 in the first two rounds, which qualified her for the short-go. In the finals, Milaeh didn’t score, which put her at seventh place in the final world standings.
Despite not scoring in the final run, Milaeh was far from disappointed with her seventh-place finish.
“My first year riding I got seventh in the world,” Milaeh said. “And I was the only girl rough stock riding, so I’m actually very pleased with that.”
Milaeh wasn’t nervous about performing at the Junior World Finals. But she was nervous about letting down all her fans back in Gillette, including her sponsors.
“Milaeh came up to me and she said, ‘Mom, what happens if I don’t win? How am I going to pay back my sponsors if I don’t win?” Brooke said. “And we kind of just had to laugh and tell her that’s not how that works and that they just want her to do her best.”
While she was the only girl, Milaeh wasn’t the only bareback rider representing Gillette. Grady Edwards and Dane Schiller both competed in the novice division while Tyson Schmelzle won the junior division title with an average of 229.5 in three rounds.
The future is bright
Milaeh’s development as a bareback rider has been fulfilling to watch, but Brooke know’s her daughter’s journey is far from over in the arena. After the Junior World Finals, Milaeh told her mom she wants to compete in the National Finals Rodeo one day.
“Sometimes she says, ‘I think you’re more excited about this than I am, Mom,’ and I just am,” Brooke said. “We just want to teach our kids that they can do whatever they want in life with hard work. Now I’m getting to see her put her dreams into action.”
Away from the arena, Milaeh enjoys playing piano and is a level four competitive gymnastic. She was also named a Miss Campbell County Princess during the Campbell County Fair — the same weekend she participated in her first ever rodeo.
Her goal now is to qualify for the High Plains Circuit Finals again next year. But her ultimate goal is to return to Las Vegas to claim a Junior World Finals championship title.
“I really enjoy it and I hope to continue doing it for a long, long time,” Milaeh said. “I’m going to work my hardest this year and try to get back there again.”
Brooke remembers not taking her daughter seriously when she first told her she wanted to become a bareback rider. But looking back, Brooke realizes that her daughter is a perfect example of teaching kids that anything is possible with a little hard work.
“We just wanted her to go to Vegas and have a good time,” Brooke said. “We were shocked that she made the circuit finals, first of all. Then she made the world finals and we were just so proud of her.”
Now that she’s back in Campbell County, Milaeh is ready to get back to practicing for next year’s Junior World Finals. Her biggest piece of motivation is the eight cookies-and-cream flavored frappes that will be waiting for her back in Las Vegas.
And perhaps a rookie bareback riding world title, too.
