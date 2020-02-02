Baran Lechner started wrestling when he was 3 years old, but now the closest he can get to the sport he loves is through coaching and officiating.
Lechner, now an 18-year-old senior at Thunder Basin High School, required surgery as an eighth grader to remove a non-cancerous tumor from his brain. That didn’t keep him off the mats, though, and he wrestled for Thunder Basin through his junior year.
It was the three concussions that he suffered during his junior season that ended his wrestling career, as his neurologist decided that it was time to hang up his singlet and head gear.
Lechner still remembers the date he had the tumor removed: July 24, 2015.
“I’ve been wrestling since I was three, so it’s been tough,” Lechner said. “But it’s nice to stay involved by reffing and coaching.”
Anything that he can do to stay close to the sport of wrestling, he does. Often a coach for youth wrestlers in Gillette, his latest stint was as a referee at the Cowboy State Games Ironman Tournament this weekend.
The event, held at Sage Valley Junior High, was host to more than 300 youth wrestlers ranging in age from 14 down to peewees age 4 and younger, said tournament director John Alt.
Lechner was one of 16 officials needed to run the tournament. And at 18, he’s one of the older officials and wasn’t spared anything from passionate coaches and parents.
The lunch hour had just passed during Saturday’s action, with Lechner only having time to go to the bathroom and then jog back to the gym to officiate another set of matches.
He estimated he had already done “100-something matches. ... Maybe not that many, but it feels like a lot so far.”
Between reffing Friday’s Greco-Roman tournament and then the folkstyle and freestyle on Saturday, Lechner estimated he would oversee about 200 matches over the weekend.
It makes for a couple of long days and late nights, but Lechner said it’s worth it.
“It feels like giving back to the sport,” he said. “I really appreciate all the experiences I have from it, so it’s good to give back and stay in it.”
The tournament was split into two gyms at Sage Valley Junior High School. Gym 1 was set up with two mats and often had two or three matches going on at each mat while the peewee and pre-peewee groups wrestled.
“It is pretty fun. Sometimes the little kids are a little tougher to ref since the matches get a little wild,” Lechner said. “But it’s all pretty fun.”
The tumor that Lechner had removed as an eighth grader has changed his life in many ways. It was putting pressure on his auditory nerve and even after it was removed, he lost hearing in one ear, said his mother, Jessie.
Then Lechner had his senior wrestling season taken from him. He said being at events like the Ironman still tugs at his heartstrings a little bit since he can no longer wrestle himself, but he has no plans of giving up on the sport.
“I’ll stay in it for sure as long as I can,” Lechner said. “I want to continue reffing in the future and continue coaching.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.