The Campbell County High School football program has come a long way since Taylor Foss was roaming the halls as a freshman.
This fall, the Camels enjoyed its best season since 2016, which include the team’s first playoff appearance since 2019. A big part of Campbell County’s success was Foss.
The 6-foot-5, 300-pound senior was a force on both the offensive and defensive line for the Camels. His presence in the running and passing game on offense earned him all-state honors at the tackle position for the second straight season.
On defense, Foss totaled 60 defensive points with 36 tackles and five tackles for a loss. He was also named second team all-state on defense.
All the football intellect and leadership qualities from Foss almost never made it to the Camels’ varsity team. Foss took his sophomore year off with a neck injury but decided to come back to finish out the last two seasons of his high school career.
The decision to rehab his injury for his entire sophomore season allowed him to come back stronger than ever as a junior. After two standout seasons, Foss caught the attention of a handful of college coaches in the region.
Foss landed on Dickinson State University in North Dakota. He made the decision official this week by committing to play offensive line for the Blue Hawks starting this fall.
Foss chose the offensive side of the ball because it was a better positional fit for the program and will allow him to get on the field faster.
Foss will join fellow Camel Logan Dymond in Dickinson. Dymond committed to the Blue Hawks as a defensive lineman and linebacker last week.
“I’m extremely thankful,” Foss said. “When I went to Dickinson it just kind of felt like home and it’s definitely just a blessing to come out of the recruiting process with a place to play.”
Foss plans on studying criminal justice in the classroom at DSU. He was drawn to the major because he’s always had a knack for trying to keep people safe, he said.
While he’ll miss his teammates and coaches at CCHS, Foss is looking forward to making new friends and to be coached by college coaches.
“I’m excited to be coached by those guys because they can open me up to a lot more football and just life experiences,” Foss said.
Getting Campbell County back on the recruiting map
Andrew Rose coached his third season at Campbell County this fall. He’s seen firsthand the struggles the football program has endured since the opening of Thunder Basin in 2017.
Foss and Dymond are in the first class of students who weren’t yet in high school when the schools split.
The Camels won just three football games from 2017 to 2020. This year’s team won four games in an eight-week span, won its first home game since 2019 and won its first homecoming game since 2016.
While the Camels still have plenty of work to do in terms of getting back to the top of Class 4A, seeing players like Foss and Dymond earn college roster spots is satisfying for Rose after seeing how far the program has come in the last five years.
“It’s just great to see Campbell County getting the accolades and getting looks from college coaches,” Rose said. “I’m proud of this group. This is the group of kids that was dealing with the split and fighting through losing seasons.
“These kids stuck with it and it’s just a true testament to their work ethic and character.”
Foss couldn’t be happier with his decision to stick it out even when the Camels were losing a whole lot more than winning. At the end of the day, his determination to the sport and his teammates earned him a spot on a college football team this week.
“This was definitely the funnest year of football I’ve ever played,” Foss said. “We’re starting to be contenders again and not just the laughing stock of Class 4A.”
With two Camels already committed to this year’s recruiting class, DSU also invited senior Will Miller to campus for a visit, Rose said. Miller was an all-state linebacker for Campbell County and finished sixth in the state at running back with 723 rushing yards on 96 attempts and nine touchdowns.
Depending on Miller’s decision, the Dickinson State locker room might be looking a little more purple and gold next year. Former Camel Xander Beeson, who graduated from CCHS last year, plays tight end for the Blue Hawks.
“I feel like a proud papa,” Rose said. “These kids all bought in and did the things we asked them to do. When they do what we ask them to do and they believe in all of this, stuff like this comes to fruition.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.