The Camels led for almost the entire game in its season opener Thursday night.
But the Campbell County boys basketball team chose the worst time to give it up: the final moments of the game.
With 1:33 left to play, the Scottsbluff (Nebraska) Bearcats drew a foul and Sabastian Harsh hit one of two free throws for a 60-59 lead. Then they increased the lead to 62-59 with two more free throws and would win 62-60.
“I got to slow it down, especially when we’re up with not much time left,” said junior guard and the team’s only returning starter Luke Hladky. “I told the guys, ‘Put it on me.’”
Jefferson Neary missed a 3-point shot for the Camels that would have tied the game with 14.4 seconds left.
Then Hlakdy went to the line with 3.2 seconds to play. He sank his first free throw, then chucked the ball at the front of the rim to force a rebound. It bounced back out to Neary, who had a second opportunity in a little over 10 seconds to be the hero.
His shot had a chance, but it bounced off the rim and Scottsbluff squeaked out a win at CCHS to open the Gillette RE/MAX Invitational.
“We had a nice lead and then turned it over a few times. Good teams don’t do that, and they were able to get back into the game,” Camels coach Bubba Hladky said. “When you’re up late, you got to take care of the basketball and hit free throws.”
The Camels hit 5-10 from the free throw line in the game.
To start the game, Campbell County came out shooting 3s, and it worked. By the end of the first frame, the Camels led 20-13 with five 3-point buckets helping them gain that lead.
CCHS led by as many as 10 points in the second quarter and went into halftime leading 35-28. But as the game went on, the Bearcats started wearing away at it by snatching turnovers and scoring quick points off of them.
The Camels scored 20 in the first, 14 in the second, 14 in the third and 11 in the final frame. The Bearcats, on the other hand, scored 13 in the first, then 15 in the second, and 18 in each of the third and fourth quarters.
“They were physical, up on us, pressing us,” Luke Hladky said. “It’s mainly us just not making smart decisions.”
Campbell County was led by Quincy Wofford and Austin Robertson, who each notched 12 points. Luke Hladky, the only returning starter and leading scorer from last season, finished with 11.
The Camels had seven seniors on the team last season, and most of the players who got on the court Thursday night didn’t see much varsity time last year.
“I like our energy and the boys coming out ready to compete,” coach Hladky said. “It’s going to take awhile to figure out who we are and what we’re going to be about.”
Scottsbluff’s Jasiya DeOllos led his squad with 22 points. The Bearcats went inside much more than the Camels and 22 of their 25 field goals were 2-pointers. The Camels scored 11 3s and 11 2-point shots.
Campbell County plays Evanston at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Cody at 4:15 p.m. Saturday in the team’s final two games of the RE/MAX Invitational.
“It’s different for sure. We’re all new together, so we’re not really sure how we’re going to play together. But we’ll figure it out,” Luke Hladky said about this season’s team. “They’re all shooters. We’ll find a way.”
