The Campbell County High School gym was as electric as if it were the Class 4A volleyball playoffs Thursday hosting rival Thunder Basin in the first prep athletics meeting of the season for the cross-town schools.
The intensity was high all night as the Camels rolled out to a 26-24 win in the first set. Thunder Basin went on to win the next two sets, 25-23 and 25-12.
Campbell County refused to relent, winning the fourth set 25-18 to force a deciding fifth set.
The Bolts turned it around and beat the Camels 15-6 for the match.
Despite the outcome, CCHS coach Marcy Befus said the intensity and competitiveness shown Thursday is something both teams will have to get used to going forward.
“I think the kids always get a little bit more geared up (when playing Thunder Basin),” Befus said. “That first game they came out wound up and they were all over the place with excitement and adrenaline and some nerves.”
Having two schools in one community can lead to intense matchups, said Thunder Basin coach Wenett Martin.
“I think every time you have that cross-town rivalry it’s just tough,” Martin said. “It’s the beauty of having two high schools in the same town.
“It’s a great atmosphere and you know every time we play the Camels it’s going to be tough and they’re going to bring it and you just hope that in the end you’re able to pull off a W, and that’s what we did.”
The atmosphere was one Campbell County freshman Sydnee Streitz had never seen before Thursday.
“As a freshman, I’ve never really had a legit student section that actually gets pumped up for you,” Streitz said about the fans cheering both teams on. “I definitely enjoyed it. I loved the energy and the school spirit that we can bring into these games.”
Campbell County senior Taylor Fischer said the Camels tried to use the student section to its advantage.
“Every time we play (Thunder Basin) our intensity is way higher than it usually is but the atmosphere was crazy,” Fischer said. “It was so loud and everybody was excited.”
Though it was a home game for the Camels, Thunder Basin brought its own student sections to CCHS to watch the two teams square off.
“It shows you how much we are together as a school. At Thunder Basin we really pride ourselves in our students and supporting each other,” Bolts junior Hannah Durgin said. “It shows the atmosphere of our school and of Campbell County students coming in and supporting their teams as well.”
TBHS Activities Director Mike DeLancey and CCHS Activities Director Zach Schmidt both agreed that the atmosphere was fun.
“It was electric,” DeLancey said. “It was a great competitive match between both teams.”
It’s nice to get people back out of the house and involved in sporting events, Schmidt said.
“I’m proud of our ladies for putting on a show for those that were able to come out,” Schmidt said. “Thunder Basin is a class act and our ladies here have come a long way.
“I’m excited to see what’s in the future for them.”
COVID restrictions
While the intensity of the match was high, there was a noticeable difference in the crowd Thursday night. Instead of having nearly 1,000 fans in the seats to watch the two schools go head-to-head, attendance was limited to 250 tickets because of COVID-19 restrictions.
“Right now I think the whole COVID thing takes away from the intensity of that match (on Thursday),” Martin said. “We’re used to having like 800 people for that match and we only had 250 tonight and that just takes away from the atmosphere.
“It’s something that we’re missing out on here and that’s a bummer.”
The Thunder Basin coach hopes the restrictions will be relaxed soon.
Thursday’s match was the first conference game of the year for both teams, and the players said the difference in the number of fans was noticeable for a game between the two Gillette schools.
“The last few years that we’ve played (Campbell County), the gym has been way more full,” TBHS senior Gabby Drube said. “Compared to the past years, it was still an intense game, but the crowd didn’t have as big an impact as it usually does.”
Fischer also noticed a significant difference in the crowd size compared to years past.
“We usually have way more people in the gym than that,” Fischer said. “But we still tried to use the people that we did have as a momentum builder for us.”
Both volleyball teams will hit the road this weekend with CCHS playing at Cheyenne South at noon and at Laramie at 4:30 p.m. Saturday while TBHS will play Laramie at noon and South at 4:30.
