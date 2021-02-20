The Campbell County High School girls basketball team was able to hold off a late push from the Lady Trojans and walk away with a win over Kelly Walsh 46-42 on the road Saturday afternoon.
The Camels went into halftime down 21-20 but was able to outscore Kelly Walsh 26-21 in the second half to improve to 9-7 and 4-1 in conference play. Campbell County struggled to put the game out of reach at the free throw line late in the fourth quarter but the Camels' defense was able to force a handful of crucial turnovers to secure the win.
Junior Maddie Jacobson led the team in scoring with 12 points and added five rebounds in the game. Campbell County's defense forced 17 turnovers from the Trojans.
The Camels will end the regular season with one more conference game against cross-town Thunder Basin (16-1). The Bolts, who are ranked No. 1 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media girls basketball rankings and are riding a 15 game win streak, will travel to Campbell County for their second matchup of the season.
The Camels and Bolts will play at 6 p.m. Thursday night.
