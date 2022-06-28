Lauren O’Loughlin wasn’t expecting any player of the year awards following her junior season at Thunder Basin High School.
Brogan Allen of Cheyenne Central was named the Wyoming Gatorade Player of the Year for softball earlier this month. The announcement came as no surprise to O’Loughlin who played against the power-hitting third baseman plenty of times over the last two seasons.
But less than a week after hearing the news about Allen’s award, O’Loughlin received some news herself. The rising senior was named the MaxPreps Wyoming Player of the Year award last week.
“I found out last weekend at a tournament,” O’Loughlin said. “It was one of those things where I was surprised and excited all at the same time.”
Factors for the award include success on the field, local postseason honors, submitted data and the overall impact an athlete has on the team, according to MaxPreps.com.
O’Loughlin was a first-team all-state selection this spring for the second straight season. She helped lead Thunder Basin to a 25-4 record and the school’s first state title in school history.
In 29 games, O’Loughlin had a team-high .515 batting average and a .828 slugging percentage, according to GameChanger. In 108 plate appearances, she collected 51 hits, four triples, three home runs, 42 RBIs and 41 runs. O’Loughlin also finished the season with a .867 fielding percentage at third base.
“Obviously I’m very grateful for my teammates and coaches,” O’Loughlin said. “Without them I wouldn’t have had those kinds of opportunities to put up the numbers that I did.”
O’Loughlin has been playing softball since she was 9 years old. She plays for the Wicked 307 traveling team during the summer after the high school season is over.
The player of the year award pairs nicely with helping the Bolts win the state championship last month. Her favorite part of her junior season was seeing how Thunder Basin was able to come together as a team and be reliable teammates for each other down the stretch.
O’Loughlin is already feeling plenty of momentum after her first two seasons playing softball at the high school level. Being part of the group of athletes to play sanctioned high school softball in Wyoming is something she’ll remember for a very long time, she said.
“This award gives me a lot of momentum because I obviously wasn’t really expecting it but it’s going to make me push myself harder and harder,” O’Loughlin said. “But it’s been really cool (to play high school softball). Just being able to be the very first ones to do it, we’ve been able to kind of just set the standards for what we want this program to be.”
This spring was the first the sport had postseason play in all 49 sanctioned states since 2019 because of COVID-19, according to MaxPreps.com. South Dakota is the only state without sanctioned high school softball.
