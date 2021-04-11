The Thunder Basin High School softball team swept a pair of road games with Laramie and Cheyenne South over the weekend. The Bolts beat Laramie 7-1 Friday afternoon and South 16-0 Saturday morning.
Against Laramie, Jaci Piercy led the way on the mound. Through five innings of work, Piercy allowed just one hit while striking out eight and allowing zero runs. Ella Partlow came in for relief and threw two innings while allowing one hit and striking out two.
At the plate, Piercy helped her own cause with a two-run homerun in the top of the second inning to give the Bolts an early 2-0 lead. Macie Selfors also homered in the top of the fifth inning to drive in two runs.
Piercy, Selfors and Emma Kimberling all ended with two RBIs apiece.
On Saturday, the Bolts game with Cheyenne South ended by mercy rule after the fifth inning. Partlow got the win on the mound by throwing four innings of no-hit ball and striking out nine.
Piercy and Selfors continued to swing a hot bat with three RBIs each. Selfors had four hits in her four at bats including two triples, a single and her second homerun of the weekend.
The two wins bring Thunder Basin to 7-1 overall on the season and 5-0 in conference play. The Bolts will return to the field this weekend with a pair of road games.
Thunder Basin will play Cheyenne East at 6 p.m. Friday and Cheyenne Central at noon Saturday in Cheyenne.
