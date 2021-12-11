Amanda Welsh finished eighth in the barrel racing average at the National Finals Rodeo on Saturday in Las Vegas, Nevada, according to barrelracingreport.com.
Welsh finished with an aggregate score of 148.01 seconds through 10 rounds. It was her first time qualifying for the NFR during her 15-year professional rodeo career.
Welsh finished seventh during the final round of the NFR on Saturday with a time of 13.74, according to prorodeo.com. She finished third during the ninth round on Friday with a time of 13.54, earning $16,111.
Welsh tied for first in the first round of the NFR with a time of 13.77 last week. She also finished third in round four with a time of 13.61.
Welsh, 33, graduated from Campbell County High School in 2006. At the NFR, she rode Firefly, an 11-year-old sorrel quarter horse.
