The Campbell County and Thunder Basin high school softball teams started this weekend’s state tournament with wins Thursday afternoon at the Energy Capital Sports Complex.
The Camels went into the tournament with the East No. 1 seed and beat West No. 4 seed Green River 12-2. The Bolts were the No. 2 seed from the East and beat West No. 3 seed Rock Springs 3-0.
Camels beat Wolves
Green River kept the game close for the first three innings but Campbell County was able to break away and eventually force a mercy-rule win by scoring seven runs in the final two innings of the game. Erica Dominquez sealed the win with a walk-off walk in the bottom of the fifth innings to initiate the 10-run mercy rule.
The Camels out-hit the Wolves 11-6 and took advantage of six defensive errors by Green River. Lanae Kimbley led Campbell County with four hits and three RBIs. Bayley Gray finished with two RBIs and Marissa West, Paige Shaffer, Dominguez and Jadeyn Snyder each drove in one.
Shaffer earned the win on the mound with two runs allowed (zero earned) on six hits while striking out eight in five innings of work.
Campbell County moved on to play Cheyenne Central in the second round of the tournament. Results were not available before print deadline.
Bolts beat Tigers
Thunder Basin’s first tournament game started slow with two scoreless innings but the Bolts were able to claim a one-run lead in the bottom of the third after Logan Brown scored on an error.
The game stayed 1-0 through the fifth inning before the Bolts exploded for eight runs in the bottom of the sixth. The eight-run rally included a two-run homer off the bat of Ella Partlow to put the Bolts up 5-0.
Jaci Piercy was able to close out the Tigers in the top half of the seventh to seal the win. Piercy finished the game with no runs allowed on just two hits while striking out 10 in seven innings.
Partlow, Macie Selfors and Guinevere Lee all finished with two RBIs each and Caitline Kaul drove in one.
Thunder Basin moved on to play East No. 4 seed Laramie on Friday. Results were not available before print deadline.
Campbell County is the defending state champion from last year’s inaugural season. The tournament features the top 8 teams in the state and is played in a double-elimination format.
The state championship game will be played at 11 a.m. Saturday. A second championship game will be played at 1 p.m. if the loser in game one was previously undefeated in the tournament.
