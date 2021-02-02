SWIMMING
5 Gillette swimmers qualify for state meet
The boys swim teams for Campbell County and Thunder Basin high schools have qualified a total of five athletes so far this season for the state meet at the end of the month.
Campbell County’s lone state qualifier so far is senior Caden Morton. CCHS coach Phil Rehard said Morton is qualified in all the swimming events.
Bolts qualifiers include:
Brayden Rech in the 100-yard backstroke
Treyden Smith in the 200-yard freestyle and the 100-yard freestyle
Eric Thompson in the 200-yard freestyle, 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard breaststroke
Caleb Carsrud in the 200-yard freestyle, 200-yard individual medley, 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard butterfly and the 100-yard breaststroke
Thunder Basin’s Isaiah Haliburton, who won the state diving event last year as a sophomore, is the only local diver to qualify.
The state meet will be held in Laramie on Feb. 18-19.
HOCKEY
Gillette Wild move into 2nd place in division
The Gillette Wild junior hockey team moved into second place in the Frontier Division with 11 games left in the regular season.
The Wild (17-10-1-1) trail only Sheridan for first place with 36 points on the season. Gillette is 6-4 in the last 10 games, including a two-game winning streak.
Leading in points for Gillette is forward Declan Young with 58 (33 goals, 25 assists) in 29 games.
The Wild will return to the ice this weekend for a two-game home series against Sheridan (24-1-0-0). The top two teams in the Frontier Division will play Friday and Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. at Spirit Hall Ice Arena.
CHEER
TBHS, CCHS compete at state competiton
The Thunder Basin and Campbell County high school cheer teams traveled to Casper to participate in the state spirit competition this past weekend.
Thunder Basin was fifth in the co-ed stunt category with a score of 63 and sixth place in the game day category with a score of 73.35. Campbell County placed seventh in the all girl category with a score of 77.85 and eighth place in the game day category with a score of 72.75.
Campbell County participants were Natalie Brown, Jessica Dickinson, Autumn Fuernisen, Iria Gonzalez Meijido, Jade Kosmicki, Dakota Lambertsen, Kylee Lilly Emerson, Kaylee McConnell, Emma Neph, Rylie Rankin, Mia Reed, Adrianna Ruiz, Sara Sharp, Shawna Shupick, Haydn Steele, Lilith Vanberkom, Sierra Yankzick and Jeri Trujillio.
Students on the Thunder Basin cheer team include Brianna Miller, Alyssa Adams, Fienyx Paul, Cami Scott, Delaney Dennison, Brooke Hines, River Phillips, Alyssa Hoff and Nicole Kienzle.
Wrestling
15 Gillette wrestlers ranked in top-5
In the week five rankings on wyowrestling.com, Thunder Basin has 11 wrestlers ranked in the top-7 of their weight classes.
Antonio Avila (113 pounds), Jeric Igo (126 pounds) and Lane Catlin (220 pounds) are ranked No. 1 while Dylan Catlin (138 pounds) and Dillon Glick (195 pounds) are ranked No. 2.
Thunder Basin’s Alex Draper (120 pounds) and Seamus Casey (145 pounds) come in at No. 3 and Cael Porter (152 pounds) is ranked No. 4. Aden Jorgensen (182 pounds), Jais Rose (132 pounds) and Dylan Skillings (heavyweight) are ranked No. 5.
Campbell County has four wrestlers ranked in the top-7.
Colt Welsh is ranked No. 2 at 120 pounds, Colter Rankin is ranked No. 3 in heavyweight, Lucas Hill is ranked No. 4 at 132 pounds and Darron Provost is ranked No. 5 at 113 pounds.
