Having three key players fouled out by the end of the game proved too much for the Campbell County High School girls basketball team in a scrappy 65-58 loss to Casper-Natrona County.
“Sometimes we can get it together enough to not foul out all the way, but this time we needed to stop fouling so in the end we can finish,” Camel junior Remington Gusick said after Saturday’s game at CCHS.
“It’s a foul fest. It isn’t anything more than that. We put ourselves in a bad position,” coach Mitch Holst said. “As a coach, I got to do a better job with that. I feel like I’ve let them down in terms of not teaching them how to defend properly.”
Campbell County (7-13 overall) was ahead 51-49 after a pair of Lauren Lacey free throws with 5:46 left to play. Then the Camels’ tallest player, 6-foot-1 sophomore Maddie Jacobson, took her fifth foul in the paint and the Fillies’ bench let out a cheer.
They knew Jacobson was Campbell County’s only answer for Natrona 6-foot-1 sophomore Alesha Lane.
“She was too strong for us,” Holst said about Lane. “We know which way she likes to go, and we know how we’d like to defend her, but when she catches it that low, we’re just not strong enough to stop her.”
That foul-out sparked a nine-point Natrona County run.
With 38.1 seconds to play, Natrona County’s Kate Robertson hit a pair of free throws to give the Fillies their largest lead at 62-53.
The Camels tried to make a comeback late in the fourth quarter when junior Remington Gusick hit a layup and drew a foul that took Lane out of the game. Lane got a technical foul as well, and Gusick’s and-1 layup turned into a five-point play and cut the lead to 62-58 with 23.7 seconds left.
But the Fillies made 3-of-4 free throws to end the game.
Jacobson, and juniors Shaelea Milliron and Liv Castellanos, all fouled out by the final buzzer. The Camels were called for 27 personal fouls.
At halftime, Campbell County had a slight 31-30 lead, led by 10 first-half points from Jacobson.
Gusick, who averaged fewer than three points per game before this weekend, led the Camels with a strong double double, 17 points and 10 rebounds. She hit four of her five 3-pointers. Castellanos was second for the Camels with 11 points
“I just kind of played today. I just let it go,” Gusick said. “I’ve never scored that much in my life, or rebounded that well, ever.
“You just kind of got to tell yourself you can do it, and let it go.”
Lane finished with 18 points for the Fillies.
Before the tipoff, CCHS seniors Lauren Lacey, Breckyn Percifield and Ali West were recognized with their families. Videos of the seniors were shown on the big screen, and they talked about their favorite memories and future plans.
Only Lacey, who finished with seven points, was healthy to play Saturday. Percifield has a broken left arm and West has an ankle injury.
“They mean the world to me,” Castellanos said about the seniors. “I played sports with Ali since I was in the third grade. We played softball together. Me and her have had this connection for a long time, and not being able (to have) her out there with me really hurts.”
Campbell County beat Natrona County 48-41 in their only other game this season.
CCHS finishes the regular season at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Thunder Basin High School.
