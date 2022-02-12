Logan Wilson has picked off passes from Lamar Jackson, Ryan Tannehill, Justin Fields, Carson Wentz, Jared Goff and Ben Roethlisburger twice.
Wilson, a 2015 graduate from Natrona County High School, has seven interceptions in 28 games playing for the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL. At 25 years old, he’s about to play in his fourth career playoff game this weekend.
In his second year playing professionally, the Casper native will become just the fifth player to graduate from a Wyoming high school and play in a Super Bowl on Sunday, according to the Casper Star-Tribune. He joins Greybull’s Brett Kissel, Evanston’s Brady Poppinga, Cheyenne Central’s Boyd Dowler and Lingle-Fort Laramie’s Jerry Hill.
Another quarterback Wilson picked off was Dalton Holst. The former Campbell County High School quarterback was intercepted by Wilson in a 47-7 regular season loss in 2014.
“I am proud to tell people that Logan Wilson picked me off,” Holst said. “He’s picked off Lamar Jackson and Big Ben and now I’m in the same boat as them.”
The Camels and Mustangs ended up meeting again in the Class 4A state title game later that season. Natrona County won the rematch 30-7 in what Holst calls the coldest game he’s ever played in.
Holst graduated from Campbell County in 2016 and remembers that 2014 Natrona County team as one of the best teams he’s ever faced. Holst went on to play five years of college football at Chadron State College in Nebraska but still hasn’t forgotten how tough Wilson was as a defender for the Mustangs.
“He was a lock-down corner and he was also their punter and he was just a super athletic guy,” Holst said. “Their class was insane and I think they won football, basketball and track championships that year.”
Wilson was an all-state defensive back and wide receiver for the Mustangs in both 2013 and 2014. He went on to play for the University of Wyoming where he transitioned to the linebacker position under the newly hired Craig Bohl. There, he gained roughly 60 pounds.
In 2016, Wilson was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Year with 94 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and three sacks, according to gowyo.com. He found himself on the NFL radar after finishing with 105 tackles and four interceptions during his senior year at UW.
Wilson was drafted by the Bengals in the third round of the NFL draft in 2020. In just his second season, the Casper native took a big step as one of the team’s biggest contributors on the defensive side of the ball this season.
The Bengals’ season isn’t over yet. Wilson will play in the biggest game of his career this weekend as the Bengals take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in Super Bowl LVI.
Wyoming roots
Vic Wilkerson coached the Campbell County football team for 14 seasons. Wilkerson, who moved to Rawlins after stepping down in 2017, remembers Wilson as a standout talent with plenty of potential on the football field.
Wilkerson had a feeling Wilson was a Division I talent. But he thought the most likely path for Wilson was at punter.
“He was so multi-talented,” Wilkerson said. “He was an outstanding punter and kicker for them and also played wide receiver and cornerback. He was just an all-around good player in multiple facets of the game.
“I actually thought he had the talent to be a college punter but those college coaches saw that he could be even more than that at Wyoming and he definitely took advantage of it.”
Holst didn’t just line up against Wilson on the football field. He also remembers Wilson as a physically dominant player during his run-ins with the Mustangs during basketball season.
“It’s crazy to look back at that time because Natrona had so many good athletes that year but he was also a really good basketball player,” Holst said. “He was very strong and could exert himself on the basketball court as well.”
Remembering from Casper
Steve Harshman, the Natrona County High School football coach, has known the linebacker for about two-thirds of his life. Harshman first coached Wilson when he was in third grade.
Wilson and his family had just moved to Casper, and he enrolled in Oregon Trail Elementary, where Harshman’s wife taught. Harshman’s wife knew Wilson’s family well, and she told her son, Josh, and his group of friends to make the new kid feel welcome.
That group of kids let Wilson in, and that’s where Wilson began.
“They were all football crazy. That’s all they played at recess,” Harshman said.
This group of friends kept playing football together, from the playground to flag football to tackle football.
Wilson always made big plays in big games, Harshman said, but in addition to that, “He’s a good teammate, he’s a hard worker, and he’s a loyal guy.”
Wilson’s background as a receiver has served him well in the pros, Harshman said. Wilson’s four interceptions this season were enough to lead the Bengals during the regular season.
Harshman’s been keeping up with Wilson’s progress, watching him on Sundays.
“There’s a big old smile on my face as I watch,” he said. “I’m really happy for him, I’m happy for his family, he’s just living in a surreal moment.”
One thing Harshman notices about Wilson is that “he’s around the football all the time.” He might not be the one who makes the tackle, but he’s often in the right place at the right time.
When Wilson intercepted Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill on a tipped pass, that’s exactly what happened.
“He didn’t make the tackle, but he was within five yards of the ball,” and he made the play, Harshman said.
It’s impossible to predict how far a standout athlete’s career will go in any sport. But having seen firsthand what Wilson was capable of in high school, Harshman, Holst and Wilkerson will all be watching the Bengals’ linebacker play with a smile on their face during Super Bowl LVI.
“It’s just amazing to see a local kid become a DI athlete and then an NFL athlete and now he’s playing in the Super Bowl in just his second year playing,” Holst said. “What he’s done is just amazing and it’s fun to watch an in-state kid and a Wyoming Cowboy be able to do what he’s done.
“I don’t think anyone would have thought he’d be where he’s at right now in high school but he was definitely quite the player.”
The Bengals and Rams will play at 4:30 p.m. Sunday in Inglewood, California.
