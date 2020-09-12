The Campbell County High School tennis team fell to Sheridan Saturday on the road.
The Camel boys team lost 3-2 while the girls were swept 5-0.
"Their girls team is strong but I don't think we played super great," CCHS coach Mark Miessler said. "We didn't come out and start super great. We were just struggling to get going and we got down early in some of the matches and that caught up to us in the end."
Campbell County's two wins on the day came from No. 1 singles player Tanner Lemm and No. 1 doubles pair Jefferson Neary and Austin Robertson.
After losing the first set 6-2, Lemm was able to come back and win the next two, 7-5 and 6-4.
"Tanner had a really good match," Miessler said. "He got down early but stuck in there and played well."
Neary and Robertson's match was the only two-set win on the day for the Camels, who beat Sheridan's No. 1 doubles team 6-3 and 6-4.
The girls struggled during their matches with Sheridan, with all five matches being lost in two sets.
"We're not doing real great in the first set. Some of it's a lack of experience but a lot of it is unforced errors," Miessler said. "We have to get a little bit better at mentally preparing.
"The hard thing is you want to go and want to compete every match, even when things aren't going great. You still have to go compete. We were capable of playing better than we did play but credit to (Sheridan), they fought hard."
The Camels will play Thunder Basin next, who rescheduled a dual from Friday to 3 p.m. Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.