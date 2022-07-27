The Post 42 American Legion baseball team was three outs away from clinching a spot in this year's Class AA state championship game in Sheridan.
The Roughriders were up 6-3 going into the bottom of the seventh Wednesday night but allowed four runs to Cheyenne to fall 7-6. The loss moves Gillette to the loser's bracket and automatically clinches a spot in the state title game for the Sixers.
The top 2-ranked teams in the state met in the third round of the state tournament and found themselves in a tight pitching dual for the first four innings before Gillette was able to carve out a solid 5-0 lead. Cheyenne cut the lead to 5-3 in the bottom of the sixth but the Roughriders added a big insurance run in the top of the seventh to take a 6-3 lead going into the bottom half of the final inning.
Down to its final three outs, Cheyenne drew four walks and one hit-by-pitch to go along with an RBI single to plate four runs. The Sixers scored on a walk-off walk to claim their first lead of the game and come away with the 7-6 win.
Senior Jason Fink silenced Cheyenne's potent lineup for 5.1 innings but took a no decision on the mound. He allowed two runs (one earned) on just two hits while striking out eight.
Gillette's bullpen walked five batters and allowed five runs after Fink's departure. An uncharacteristic five errors defensively played a big part in Cheyenne's comeback win against the Roughriders.
Cory Schilling led the team offensively with three RBIs including a solo home run to break a 0-0 tie in the top of the fourth. Mason Drube, Leigton Holden and Cason Loftus each drove in one run apiece.
Wednesday's loss to Cheyenne moves Gillette to the loser's bracket where it will face Sheridan in an elimination game at 1 p.m. Thursday in Sheridan. Cheyenne will play Jackson at 4 p.m. Thursday but has already clinched a spot in the state title game.
