No one knows the expectations within the Gillette Roughriders baseball program better than Zach Brown and Brody Richardson.
Brown, 21, and Richardson, 20, both played for the Post 42 American Legion baseball team during their high school days. The pair of alums are still playing the game in college, with Richardson at Scottsdale Community College in Arizona and Brown at Doane University in Nebraska.
This year is Richardson’s first time having a summer off from playing baseball in over a decade. Brown, who just finished his sophomore year at Doane, experienced that for the first time last year.
Brown and Richardson both felt a similar itch to stay connected to the game this summer. That itch led the pair to dedicate their time back home in Gillette to coaching the Roughriders’ prep team.
The Gillette Prep Renegades consists of mostly high school freshmen. The team feeds into the JV team — the Rustlers — and eventually the varsity Roughriders.
Brown and Richardson both worked their way through the stages of the program during their playing days. Having that experience gives them a good understanding of what it takes to succeed in veteran varsity coach Nate Perleberg’s program.
“I think that I kind of just know what our program is about, and I wanted to make sure I was passing down how to do the right things in the lower parts of the program,” Richardson said. “It’s about doing things right and playing the right way and acting as a team. But also I just wanted to be around the game more because I can’t play this summer.”
Brown still hasn’t fully gotten used to competing as a coach rather than a player. He spent last summer as an assistant coach in the program before moving up to be the Renegades head coach this year.
“The perspective you see it from is just so different,” Brown said. “As a player you’re really just trying to get yourself better in a way and find ways to help the team and it’s just a completely different realm as a coach.
“There’s so much more you have to manage during every game so kudos to all the guys that had to deal with us in the past because it is not easy by any means.”
For Richardson, the biggest challenge in his first season coaching baseball has been learning to be more vocal. Richardson had a knack for leading by example as a player but has had to take a different approach to leadership in the dugout as a coach.
“When I played I didn’t really talk a whole lot but now — and I still have to work on this — but I’m definitely learning how to be (using) my voice more,” Richardson said.
Both Brown and Richardson missed the first few games of the season to finish out their own baseball seasons in college. After the team got off to an 0-10 start, the Renegades went on a 10-game win streak to get back to .500 on the year.
The team has for the most part lingered around that .500 mark since and had a 22-22 record coming out of last weekend.
The most rewarding aspect of the job so far for Brown hasn’t just been seeing his players come together after a slow start, but also seeing his players respect both him and Richardson as coaches.
“Sometimes we don’t always say things the right way so if a kid can still pick up on it and be coachable, that’s huge,” Brown said. “It just makes the team so much better and the players are going to be better in the future.
“If a kid is constantly questioning you as a coach about whether you’re right or wrong, it makes the team not perform as well. Luckily we haven’t really had any of that.”
Brown and Richardson haven’t given much thought to pursuing a coaching career in the future. Their focus remains on finishing this season strong and hopefully bringing home another state championship for the Roughriders program.
“I’m really focused on this summer with this group,” Brown said. “We’ve got a great group of kids this year that work really hard and they’re very coachable. I just love being around them.
“I just try to keep my mind in the present for the most part. But I could see myself definitely coaching again in some sort of realm in the future.”
Richardson still hasn’t decided if he’ll return to Gillette or to any baseball diamond as a coach next year. But if all goes well with his sophomore season in college, he could very well see himself back on his old home turf next summer.
“It kind of depends on how my next season goes but I’d love to if I have the opportunity to coach again,” Richardson said.
Brown and Richardson both agreed that coaching the game at the freshman level has given them a better understanding of the sport as a whole. Seeing a baseball game from a completely new perspective gives them plenty of new information to implement into their own playing careers in college, Brown said.
“You get to stay involved in the game, and I’ve just learned so much more about myself both as a person and as a player,” Brown said. “As a coach you have to vocalize things in a different way and socialize in a more professional way.”
Richardson appreciates the game of baseball even more now that he’s seen it from a different vantage point on the bench.
“There’s just certain things you never thought about when you played here,” Richardson said. “One example is pitch counts. I always thought I could just go out there and throw my 105 pitches. But now you have to think about how many pitches your guy has thrown and how long he has to rest so it just helps you see it from a different perspective.”
Overall, the pair both agree that coaching in Gillette has been less about wins and losses and more about making an impact on the lives of the program’s up-and-coming baseball players.
“When the players get to that point of being 15 years old, you really start seeing the growth the kids are able to make in a summer,” Brown said. “I think that’s the biggest thing for me. I just love seeing how much these kids improve during the summer and the fun that they have.
“If we can have any impact on them at all, I think that’s just tremendous.”
