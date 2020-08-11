Wayne Manning started the family racing tradition in 1965, when the sport of stock car racing was much different.
When he first got behind the wheel to race in his hometown of Miller, South Dakota, women and children weren’t allowed in the pits at stock car races.
He has a framed, yellowing press clipping in his shop from 1967 that lists the costs of different stock cars. They were all priced the same at $1,000.
At the time, the races only had two classes — the old coupes and stock cars. And as a 19-year-old, Wayne entered in his first race behind the wheel of a 1953 Ford.
He was a bit of a speed junky and was naturally drawn to stock car racing.
“They built a track there in our hometown and then all the young guys got into it,” Wayne said. “I enjoyed racing. It was something you did every weekend.”
Two of Wayne’s sons, Dave and Duane Manning, were old enough to watch their dad race. Wayne won two local championships in South Dakota and his sons were always helping in the shop “in one way or another,” he said.
It wasn’t long before they also were hooked on the adrenaline rush of racing.
As a young kid, Duane said he, Dave and a few friends would race “anything that had wheels on it.”
They sped down hills on bicycles, homemade wooden push carts and anything else they could find to compete against each other.
“It was always a thing. We raced anything and everything — bikes, trikes and anything that had wheels,” Duane said.
That all came from watching their dad on the track. Duane said the stock car races were a big deal in their hometown, so the Manning kids were at the track whenever possible.
Following the footsteps
The Mannings moved to Gillette in 1978, where they eventually started Manning Wrecker Service in the early 1990s.
Dave, now 52, was the first of Wayne’s sons to follow his father behind the wheel of a stock car. But Duane, 54, was the one who stuck with it the longest.
After returning from the Army, Duane started his racing career in 1990 when he was about 21 years old. He’s since been a fixture at Gillette Thunder Speedway.
While Duane has been at it the longest, the youngest brother in the family, Tom, might be the most talented. He never had a chance to watch his father race, but he grew up avidly watching his two older brothers on the track.
He was hooked.
Tom, now 40, was the only Manning brother born in Gillette. By the time he was 16, he said that “all I wanted” was to race.
But without much money, it took him a few years to get into the winner’s circle.
“It took about four or five years,” Tom said. “When you’re 16, you have no money, so I was just scraping up whatever I could get out there.”
In 2001, Tom bought a car that could compete and his fortunes started to turn.
“In ’01, I bought a car that was winning the year before. Once I got that car, I started winning,” Tom said. “Before that, I was running whatever I could barely put together. I wanted to be out there so bad.
“I really couldn’t afford it, but it got me out on the track.”
Of the two brothers who still race, Tom wins more, Duane said with a begrudging laugh. But eventually, they had competition on the track from a few more Mannings.
A couple of years after Tom took the track for the first time, Duane’s son Wade joined became the third generation of Mannings behind the wheel in 2004 at age 15. After he raced for about nine years, his wife Alexis also took up the sport.
Over the last seven years, it has been common to see four Mannings racing on a summer night at the Gillette Thunder Speedway.
There has only been three on the track at times, but that’s just because Alexis had to take a break when she was pregnant.
On the track
The Manning brothers and Wade all race in different classes now, but for years they went head-to-head in the WISSOTA Mod Four races.
No punches were pulled.
“You still race them hard. You race them to the point that you don’t want to get in a wreck,” Tom said. “You don’t want to tear up both of your cars, so you might race them just a little easier.”
Still, there have been some wrecks between the competitive family members, Wade said. But nobody has been hurt.
Duane said that it’s a cool experience racing against his brother and son. But after a race, he’s usually too busy wondering how he could’ve gone faster to think about it much.
Over the years, Duane, Tom and Wade have all won races against each other with the other two finishing second and third behind them. The competition was fun for a while, but eventually their interests wandered to different classes.
Duane, who has won races in several classes, switched to midwest mods in 2018 and has won points every year. Wade and Alexis switched to the IMCA modified class last year to try something new, while Tom stayed with mod fours.
Wayne never misses a race and visits all four pits to help between checkered flags. For viewing purposes, he liked it when Duane, Tom, Wade and Alexis switched to different classes.
“One thing about it, when they got split up it was easier to watch them all,” Wayne said. “When they were all in one class, you couldn’t watch them at the same time.”
The whole family has found success on the track. Last year, Wade and Alexis were both in the running for rookie of the year in their classes. Wade has also been nominated for the IMCA Fast Shafts All-Star Invite in Iowa, which will be decided Tuesday.
Tom, who has stayed loyal to the mod fours, climbed to second place in national points a few years ago.
The family has remained in the sport for more than 50 years and they’ve seen it progress. One of the biggest improvements has been with technology and overall interest in racing.
“Quality of cars has gone up from front to back. It used to be you had some really nice cars, some OK cars and some lesser cars,” Duane said. “Now it seems like just about everybody has nice cars. That makes it tougher.”
A lot has changed since Wayne became the first of the Manning family to find that spark to kindle a love of racing.
The cars now are faster and certainly more expensive than $1,000.
Also, women and children are now allowed in the pits, which means Duane’s grandkids and Wayne’s great-grandkids are frequent visitors at races. And Wade’s wife also has taken up the sport.
While Wayne, the self-proclaimed “old man” of the family, has been long retired, his white No. 53 is still a regular sight on the track.
But now it’s his son Duane racing the number that he watched so many times as a young kid.
