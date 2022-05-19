The Thunder Basin High School girls soccer team started this weekend's Class 4A state tournament with a 2-0 win against Kelly Walsh on Thursday in Cheyenne.
The Bolts went into the tournament as the No. 1 seed from the East after winning the Class 4A East regional title last weekend. The Trojans were the West No. 4 seed.
Thunder Basin took an early lead with a goal in the 9th minute and went up 2-0 with another goal by Cena Carlson 10 minutes later. The Bolts held onto the two-goal lead the rest of the way to secure a spot in the state semifinals.
Thunder Basin will move on to play West No. 2 seed Natrona County at 2 p.m. Friday in Cheyenne. The Mustangs beat East No. 3 seed Cheyenne East 4-3 in a penalty shootout Thursday.
On the other side of the bracket, West No. 1 seed Rock Springs beat East No. 4 seed Laramie 4-3 and West No. 3 seed Jackson beat East No. 2 seed Sheridan 2-1. Jackson and Rock Springs will play at 4 p.m. for a spot in Saturday's state championship game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.