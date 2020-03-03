After missing the playoffs for the first time in the team’s history last season, the Gillette Wild North American 3 Hockey League (NA3HL) team is back in as the Frontier Division No. 5 seed in the 2020 Fraser Cup Playoffs.
“We were all sitting on our couches at home watching the first round of playoffs last year,” Wild coach Taylor Shaw said. “That’s big motivation in itself. We’re really looking forward to it, and we have a big belief in our locker room right now that we can take care of business.”
The Wild will play the No. 4 seed Yellowstone Quake (19-25) in a best-of-three first-round playoff series.
They will have the first game of the series at 7:05 p.m. Thursday at Spirit Hall Ice Arena in Gillette, and games two and three (if needed) are Friday and Saturday in Cody.
“Gillette’s never won a playoff series in nine years. This will be the ninth year,” Shaw said. “We could make organization history here.”
The Wild took a 3-2 victory over the Quake in Cody on Saturday in the final regular season game of the regular season. Gillette forward Keedin Denny scored the game-winner with just over 1 second left.
They dropped the first game of the series by a score of 8-5 on Friday.
Gillette finished the regular season 20-27. They have beaten every team in the division except for the No. 1 seeded Bozeman Icedogs (39-7).
The Wild finished fourth in the Frontier Division in goals scored with 168 and second to last in goals allowed with 210. Yellowstone has the least productive offense in the division with 140 goals this season (fewer than three goals a game).
The leading scorer on the Wild is first-year forward Declan Young from Fergus Falls, Minnesota. He is one of the top scorers in the NA3HL with 44 goals and 41 points this season.
“I’ve had a lot of ups and downs as well as the team has,” Young said. “I’ve had weekends where I’d get 10 points and then the next weekend I’ll get maybe one. It’s just something I’ve got to work toward is being more consistent.”
Defenseman Ethan Becker, the second-year Minnesotan captain of the Wild, ended the regular season with 10 goals and 33 assists. He played 36 of the team’s 47 games because of injuries, but he’s healthy for the playoffs, he said.
“It was definitely a let-down last year not making it, being the first team to not make it,” Becker said about qualifying for the postseason. “But this year we got in, and the guys are ready to go and we want to go prove something.”
Shaw said that he still doesn’t know who he will start in goal for the Wild.
Shane Phillips has the best record of any active Wild goalie, 9-10, and he’s played the most minutes this season. Phillips, of Klamath Falls, Oregon, has a 4.29 goals allowed average.
Gillette’s Luc Haggit started in net in Saturday’s victory and saved 46-48 shots on goal.
The Wild started the 2019-20 season with a loss and then won the next 10 consecutive games. Since that early winning stretch, they have gone 10-26, fired a head coach and lost second-leading scorer Tyler Kaminski, who transferred to another NA3HL team.
“I think we’ve gotten too high on our highs and not been as consistent as we should’ve been, and too low on our lows,” Becker said. “Having a first home game is going to be huge. If we can get that first win at home we’re going to have all the momentum, and I think we can go into Yellowstone and hopefully win that second game.”
