Sharpshooter Jason Fink proves valuable in limited minutes

If there were an award for the sixth man in Wyoming high school basketball, Jason Fink is making a case to be the No. 1 candidate.
Fink, a junior on the Campbell County High School boys basketball team, has been making the most of his minutes coming off the bench. Behind the Camels’ five seniors who make up the starting lineup, Fink has been absorbing information from the seniors like a sponge.
Going into the weekend, Fink has scored the fourth most points on the team (110) in 12 games and is shooting 41% from 3-point range. He’s added 43 rebounds, 10 steals, seven assists and is averaging 9.2 points a game.
Campbell County, which made it back to No. 5 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media boys basketball rankings this week, relies on trust. That trust extends beyond just the starting five, said senior Jefferson Neary.
“Trust is everything in a team sport,” Neary said. “To trust that your teammates are going to make the right play or they’re going to make an open shot, it goes deeper than just the guys on the floor.
“We trust our bench and we trust our coaches. Trust is one of the main things that really good teams have to have, and we have it.”
The solidifying shot
Last Friday, Fink hit the shot of a lifetime during double overtime against Cheyenne Central. Tied 76-76 with 13 seconds left, senior Luke Hladky took the ball up the court for the last possession.
After Hladky passed the ball to Neary, the ball ended up in Fink’s hand at the 3-point line with 2 seconds left. Without hesitation, Fink buried the shot as time expired to give the Camels a 79-76 win in double overtime.
“When we were running down the floor there wasn’t a lot going through my head at the time,” Fink said. “We just wanted to get a good shot and see what happens. Luke punched it left and gave it up to Jeff, and Jeff drove baseline and the defender dropped to Logan (Dymond), so I was kind of just right there.
“Jeff had confidence in me to hit that shot and I had confidence in myself and it worked out.”
The play didn’t just happen in the moment, Neary said.
“Me and Fink had worked on that exact shot, like, two weeks ago,” Neary said. “It just feels good. I trust all those guys, but when I threw that pass to Fink I just held up three fingers because I knew it was going in.
“He stepped up with confidence and hit it, and that was awesome.”
Not his first highlight
A week before his game-winning shot against Cheyenne Central, Fink put on a clinic against Cheyenne South in front of a home crowd.
Against the Bison, Fink scored 30 points on 10 3-pointers to pace the Camels to a lopsided 80-35 win.
“It always feels good, but it’s all about the team at the end of the day,” Fink said. “It doesn’t matter who’s scoring all the points as long as we’re winning games.”
Fink’s 30 points came in very limited minutes. The junior didn’t start, but entered the game almost immediately after Hladky went out with an ankle injury.
He didn’t play much in the second half, as the Camels were ahead 55-19 and the game turned to a running clock. Fink didn’t even see the court in the fourth quarter.
What makes Fink special and a good teammate is that he embraces his role coming off the bench, Neary said.
“He comes in with a great attitude and he’s not upset that he isn’t starting or anything,” Neary said. “He knows his role and he’s really excelled in it. ... When you don’t lose much with a guy coming off the bench it really helps out.”
Dedicated to excellence
After a long day of school and a full basketball practice, most 17-year-olds would probably call it a day. Fink doesn’t.
After practice, he goes to the batting cages at Hladky Memorial Stadium, the home of the American Legion Post 42 Roughriders baseball team.
“He goes to hit every night on his own after basketball practice is over,” said Roughrider coach Nate Perleberg.
His dedication to bettering himself in baseball while also helping his team on the basketball court is a driving force for Fink. He looks at each day as an opportunity to get better.
“I’m at the point where I know I need to do all the extra stuff to get to the level I want to be at,” Fink said. “In baseball, you gotta have a lot of buy-in in that sport to set yourself apart from everyone else. Same with basketball.
“You have to put in a lot of extra time in the gym each year to not stay where you were at your freshman year. That really pushes me, and sometimes it tests me if I really want it or not. It tests how mentally tough I am at times.”
Stepping into the spotlight
Along with a deadly 3-point shot, Fink can throw an 80 mph fastball.
As a sophomore, Fink played for the Roughriders last summer and earned a spot in the starting rotation. He was third in innings pitched with 57.1 in 16 games and was 9-1 on the mound with a 2.20 ERA and 56 strikeouts in the team’s state runner-up season.
In the fall, Fink transitioned to tennis, where he and Dymond took fifth place at state at No. 2 doubles.
Now playing valuable minutes and doing everything he can to help the Camels make a run in the playoffs, Fink said the key is having confidence in whatever he’s doing. What helps Fink the most is having teammates who believe in him.
“You have to have confidence in yourself, but when your teammates have confidence in you, that really boosts your self-confidence,” Fink said. “If they believe in me, why shouldn’t I believe in myself even more?”
Whether it’s a game-winning shot or scoring points and getting rebounds off the bench, Fink has earned the trust of his coaches as well as his teammates.
“I’m really proud of him for how he’s stepped up,” Neary said. “A lot of us other guys draw a lot of attention defensively, so now we have a guy like Fink who can knock down open shots and play defense, and he’s done that really well this year.
“He seems to just keep getting better.”
