The Bolts and Camels swam in their largest meet of the season so far Saturday in Laramie. Despite a few teams not being able to make it because of weather and road conditions, 14 teams and some of of the top talent in the state were in the pool.
Thunder Basin fared better in the team scores, placing sixth, while Campbell County’s team of six placed 11th. Cheyenne Central’s 546 points won the meet, while Lander and Laramie tied for second with 483 points.
“We had a lot of kids place well,” TBHS coach Jade Moser said. “I was pleasantly surprised with how we placed as a team.”
The top placer for Thunder Basin was sophomore diver Isaiah Haliburton. He was edged by Laramie’s Dylan Bressler, who is becoming his top competition in Class 4A. Haliburton placed with 407.35 points. Teammate Carson Parker was ninth.
Junior Caleb Carsrud was the standout in the pool, posting two top-10 finishes. His best result was fourth place in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 51.18 seconds and he also was ninth in the 200 free.
“Caleb raced so well today,” Moser said. “Those kids are so fast in the free, so to get into the top five was great.”
Senior Landon Hoffman and freshman Brayden Rech were the final Bolts to finish in the top 10. Both were fifth in their respected events, Hoffman swimming a 57.64 in the 100 butterfly and Rech a 1:02.20 in the 100 backstroke.
The Camels also had some big performances, but had to put a disqualification in the first event of the day behind them.
Coach Phil Rehard said that the Camels would’ve placed in the top four in the 200-yard medley relay if they hadn’t DQ’d.
“I thought we had kind of an up-and-down day,” he said. “The first medley got DQ’d and that kind of hurt us right off the bat. We had to try to bounce back after that.”
CCHS recovered well and posted four top-10 finishes. The top performer Saturday was Caden Morton, who placed third in the 200 individual medley in 2:10.44. He also took fourth in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:05.64.
The other swimmer who stood out to Rehard was Corte Christensen, who surpassed his season-best time with a 57.54 in the 100 butterfly to take fourth.
“Caden swam two season bests and placed pretty high,” the coach said. “Corte’s 100 fly was really good — he placed fourth or fifth — and it was a season best.
“Those three swims right there were kind of the swims of the day for us.”
Campbell County had two more finishes inside the top 10 — one more individual performance and an impressive relay team. Eli Andrews was seventh in the grueling 500 free in 5:30.52, before the 200 freestyle relay team of Andrews Christensen, Morton and Nate King placed second.
Rehard said the 200 free team “just got out-touched by a couple 100ths of a second.”
“It was a good meet just to race against everyone,” Rehard said. “(There was) lots of competition and it’s just a fun meet.”
