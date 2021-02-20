The Wright Junior Senior High wrestling team won the 2A Northeast Quadrant Qualifier Tournament Saturday afternoon in Moorcroft.
The Panthers, who are ranked No. 1 in Class 2A on wyowrestling.com, won the tournament with a team score of 181. Behind Wright was Moorcroft with 149, Tongue River with 135, Hulett with 118 and Sundance with 41.
Wright won six of the 14 weight classes. First place finishers include Wyitt Knight at 106 pounds, Pace Garrett at 120, Kagen Baker at 126, Kaden Tescher at 138, Colten Smith at 152 and Kayden Mack at 170.
The Panthers have 10 wrestlers ranked in the top-7 of their respective weight, according to wyowrestling.com.
Baker, Mack and junior Charlee Thomson (182) are ranked No. 2 while seniors Tyzer Isenberger (132) and Tescher are both ranked third.
Knight, Garrett and Smith are ranked No. 5 in their weight classes while senior Jacob Goodrich (160) is ranked No. 6 and junior Ethan Mack (heavyweight) is No. 7.
The 2A state tournament will be Thursday at the Casper Events Center.
