The Thunder Basin High School track team got off to a quick start to the season by winning 16 events at the Laura Chord Memorial Track Invite Friday in Newcastle.
The Bolt boys team won nine events on the day while the girls team won seven. Other teams at the meet included Arvada-Clearmont, Glenrock, Hulett, Kaycee, Lusk, Midwest, Moorcroft, Newcastle, Sundance, Thunder Basin, Upton, Wheatland and Wright.
For the boys, Jaxon Pikula and Jesse Lujan both won two individual events. Pikula won the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.05 seconds and the 200-meter dash with a time of 24.18 while Lujan won the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 17.60 and the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 47.11.
The Bolt boys also won three relay events in the meet. The team of Pikula, Reece Ganje, Damon Foltz and Andre Felton won the 4x100 meter relay with a time of 46.41 while William Lock, Zach Mansheim, Camden Schlekeway and Carter Matthews won the 4x800 meter relay with a time of 9:38.63.
Pikula, Ganje, Foltz and Schlekeway won the 1600 sprint medley with a time of 3:54.84.
Two Bolts also won individual field events for the boys team. Felton won the triple jump with a distance of 40 feet 9 inches while Mason Mastellar won the discus throw by over 10 feet with a distance of 142-5.
On the girls side, the Bolts won three individual track events and two relays. Kailynne Fitzpatrick won the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.41, Gabby Drube won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.21 and Gabby Mendoza won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 48.25.
Ellie Thomas, Jayden Friedly, Fitzpatrick and Drube won the 4x100 meter relay with a time of 52.82 and Thomas, Friedly, Mendoza and Abby Arnold won the 1600 sprint medley with a time of 4:34.89.
The Bolts also won two field events for the girls team. Madi Pollat won the triple jump with a distance of 32-9 and Sierra Washburn won the shot put with a throw of 35-7.
