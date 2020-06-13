COVID-19 didn’t allow the Energy Addicts cycling club to jump into its first season of competition this spring.
The gravel season, which consists of multiple road races, never got to the starting line. Mountain bike season is in the fall and club president David Bauer said it probably won’t happen this year with three loops at Red Rocks Trails not being 100% finished.
Finding bikes for the club also has been a big challenge, Bauer said. Every bike shop he contacted during the spring was sold out because of an increase of purchases during quarantine.
“There’s a massive shortage on bikes nationwide,” Bauer said. “Every single bike under $1,000 is gone. It’s weird. I was able to get four and they don’t even ship until July.”
He tried his best to go through Gillette or even other Wyoming bike shops, but couldn’t find a place that had mountain bikes in stock and were willing to sell at a discount.
Finally, Bauer found a shop in Sturgis, South Dakota, that had bikes and was quick to offer a 20% discount. Still, they won’t be in Sturgis until July 6 because of the backlog. That will bring the club’s total to six loaner bikes.
The Energy Addicts, which is open for cyclists ages 10-18, had five kids sign up for the gravel season. Bauer had hoped to enter the team in a couple of races, including the Coal Country Gravel Grinder in Gillette, but the pandemic did not allow that.
The Energy Addicts will be ready for competition next spring, though, Bauer said. He and vice president Greg Pollick will coach the team. Between them, the team will have room for 20 members.
Bauer’s goal is for the club to join the Black Hills Mountain Biking Association out of South Dakota, which allows riders younger than 18 to race free.
He said many Gillette cyclists already compete with the association. Now that the Energy Addicts will have an official team, Bauer said he wants to make sure it’s associated with an accredited group.
Casper, Laramie and Cheyenne are the only other cities in Wyoming that participate in a youth cycling circuit, but they all compete in Colorado, Bauer said. So it makes more sense for Gillette to join a South Dakota circuit.
Being in the Black Hills Mountain Biking Association, Bauer hopes he can invite teams from South Dakota to Gillette for events.
“I think we can boost the economy in Gillette and boost the tourism through cycling,” Bauer said.
Events like that bring in vendors, T-shirt sales and concerts, along with hundreds of people, Bauer said. Now the Red Rock Trails’ newest projects are the Bison Loop and a new parking lot on Northern Drive.
The addition of the parking lot is going to allow the Energy Addicts to host larger events, Bauer said. The Bison Loop will connect the already-built Jackalope and Antelope loops to the new entrance on the north side of the Centennial Section.
Once the lot and the new loop are finished, Bauer’s focus will shift to getting the other 14 miles of trails groomed and finished so mountain bike season can happen.
“We can’t build a football team without a football field,” Bauer said. “Gravel (season) was different, because there’s gravel roads everywhere. But with mountain biking, which starts in the fall, we probably can’t do that until we have our course 100%.”
