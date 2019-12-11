Last spring, Gillette’s high school soccer teams were “uninvited” to an early season tournament in Casper.
After years of attending season-opening jamborees in Casper, organizers decided to do something different, said Campbell County School District Trustee Lisa Durgin. That meant that local teams were missing out on an early season playing opportunity, putting them at a disadvantage.
Activities directors at Campbell County and Thunder Basin high schools decided to do something about it so that won’t happen again.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Campbell County Community Public Recreation District voted to award $25,000 to a fledgling soccer tournament that will ben held March 20-21 in Gillette.
Ten varsity and junior varsity squads from Wyoming already have signed up in what Durgin called an opportunity to showcase new Gillette soccer facilities that she described as among the best in the state.
Teams will play hour-long games (two 30-minute halves) over the two days, which will add up to 80 games, said Tom Seamans, activities director at Thunder Basin High School.
The Rec District board helped pay for two new artificial turf fields at Gillette College and CCHS this past year. Now it is encouraging the school district to showcase the three turf fields in the community, including the 4-year-old field at Thunder Basin Stadium.
Holding its own tournament a case of the community making lemonade out of a lemon.
Durgin, the chairwoman of the Recreation District board, hopes the spring soccer tournament will grow to be one of the best and most popular in Wyoming, and will bring to the community what the annual holiday sports tournaments (Energy Classic and Pat Weede Dual Invitational) have meant for local basketball and wrestling fans.
She also hopes the annual event will draw top teams to Gillette and showcase not only the facilities here, but local talent against teams fans seldom get to see.
“It’s a great opportunity for our kids and our community as well,” Durgin said. “It’s something that in the future I hope will join our core tournament framework. I’m excited about adding soccer.
“I hope this is a showcase for people to see our facilities when we host tournaments. I’m really hopeful for this.”
The money will pay for the basic cost of the tournament. Similarly, the board also helps pay for the Energy Classic and Pat Weede Invite, which it approved spending a combined $69,500 on next year, $55,000 for the Energy Classic and $14,500 for the Pat Weede.
The origins of those longtime tournaments also came from a desire to bring more home games or duals to Gillette and draw top talent — much of which the community seldom sees during a normal season.
“This is really exactly what this board was created to do,” Durgin said.
The topic came up again later in the school board’s pre-meeting Tuesday evening.
Being nixed from that tournament last season disappointed the Camels and Bolts teams in the spring, Durgin said.
“But we used it as an opportunity to do our own thing,” she said. “We’ll try to get it to the point of where the Pat Weede and Energy Classic are now. I think it kind of worked out beautifully, really.”
