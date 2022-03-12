Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to occasional showers during the afternoon. High 52F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 31F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.