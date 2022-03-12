The Thunder Basin High School boys basketball team won its first boys title in school history with a 52-42 win over Cheyenne East on Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.
The Bolts went into the tournament as the East No. 1 seed and beat Natrona County and Kelly Walsh to move to the championship game.
East and Thunder Basin had a low-scoring first half that continued into the final two quarters. Thunder Basin took a slim 11-9 lead after the first 8 minutes and eventually a 20-19 lead into the halftime break.
The Bolts shot just 30% from the field in the first half and 18 of the team's 20 points came from 3-point range. Senior McKale Holte was 3 of 5 from three for nine points at halftime.
In the second half, both team's defenses continued to make scoring a challenge on every possession. The Bolts led 37-28 after three quarters but the Thunderbirds continued to stay within striking distance by hitting clutch shots down the stretch.
Thunder Basin was able to create separation on the scoreboard late in the fourth quarter by nailing 13 of 16 free throws in the final 8 minutes. Up 52-40 with 1 minute left, five Thunder Basin checked out for the Bolts for the last time.
“We've all been thinking about this moment since we were kids. We would always talk about, 'Man, when we're seniors we're going to do this,'” Holte said. “I can't even thank our coaching staff enough.”
The Bolts were the unanimous No. 1 team in the state for all but one week this season. With that kind of target on the team's back, senior Deegan Williams knew to expect everyone's best game against them during the state tournament.
“Going out tonight, I knew they were going to make life hard,” Williams said. “But I trust my teammates to make plays out there and they did that. Even though (East) was in the game during the first half, I wasn't stressed one bit.”
Williams led the Bolts with 13 points, followed by senior Ethan Cox with 12, Holte with 11, and senior Ryan Baker with six.
"It's the best feeling I've had in a long time," senior Cade Ayers said. "Especially because I got to do it with my best friends and my favorite coach I've ever had."
The Bolts ended the night shooting 8 of 22 from 3-point range (36.4%) and shot 82% from the free throw line (18 of 22).
Thunder Basin ended the season 24-3 and on a 14-game win streak. The team's 24 wins is a new program record.
