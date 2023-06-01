The Gillette Roughriders started their conference schedule with two wins in a doubleheader against the Cheyenne Hawks in Cheyenne on Thursday.
Game 1 — Roughriders win 4-3
Just as the team has for most of the season, Gillette started the game with an early run in the first frame. Plate discipline earned the first two batters free trips to first base and a fielder’s choice from Mason Drube’s ground ball brought lead-off batter Seth Petersen home.
Karver Partlow, who started on the mound for the Roughriders, threw four total scoreless innings, including the first two. Partlow and the defense retired the first two batters with a strikeout and groundout.
The second inning went by quickly as both defenses retired the side. Cheyenne tied the game up in the bottom of the third with a run on an error with two outs and a runner on third. Neither team scored in the fourth again.
From then on, the Roughriders brought in a run in each of the final three innings. Dominic Hecker hit an RBI double that gave Gillette its lead back. The visitors remained in control for the rest of the game. Bevan Evanson hit a sacrifice fly to bring home a third run in the sixth inning and Hecker’s fly out brought Cory Schilling home in the seventh inning.
The Hawks had one final push in the bottom of the seventh and managed two runs after two consecutive errors, first on Hecker then on Drube. Schilling, who replaced Partlow with one out in the seventh, closed the game with a strikeout and a fly out to right field in the next two at-bats to secure the 4-3 win.
Game 2 — Roughriders win 9-6 (eight innings)
The second game took a little more time to determine the winner. Gillette came out fast in the first inning, knocking three runs home. Right fielder Cason Loftus hit a two-run RBI single and catcher Brady Richards immediately followed Loftus up with another RBI single.
Cheyenne didn’t reach the scoreboard until the bottom of the second when an error on Roughriders pitcher Grayson Sargent gave Jack Garrett an opportunity to cross home plate. An RBI single on the next at-bat brought it to a one-run game. The Roughriders gained some insurance with runs in the third and fourth innings. A balk on Cheyenne pitcher Ryne Ruskanen brought Loftus home in the third and a Drube RBI single gave Gillette its fifth run of the game.
The pitchers bounced back with a scoreless fifth and top of the sixth, but Cheyenne came storming back in the bottom of the sixth. The Hawks scored four runs. An error to Schilling brought three runners home on one play. Two at-bats later and the Hawks took a 6-5 lead heading into the final frame.
Cheyenne wasn’t the only team able to capitalize on mistakes, however. Richards reached on an error as Loftus scored another run, tying the game at six runs. Kelby Foss pitched the final half-inning to send the game to extra innings.
It didn’t take much for the opportunistic Roughriders to retake the lead. Plate discipline was once again the hero for the Roughriders as Cheyenne’s pitcher Anthony Pacheco dished out five straight walks, giving up two runs in the process. Schilling brought home the ninth and final run after scoring on a passed ball before the top of the eighth closed out.
On the mound, Foss and the defense retired the side with two strikeouts to start and close the inning with a ground out to first taking the second out.
Gillette once again made the plays when it mattered most and now have a 2-0 record to start its conference games. The Roughriders are now 25-6 overall and will host the Casper Oilers on Saturday in a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.