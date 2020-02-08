The Camel girls basketball team went on the road to Laramie (3-11) on Friday, and took a 70-44 victory.
Campbell County High School (5-10) finished with its strongest quarter when it outscored Laramie 22-10 in the fourth to seal the game for good.
“We had a really good fourth quarter. I was proud of how we got in and out of defenses and we had some kids really step up,” Camels coach Mitch Holst said.
Camel freshman Madison Robertson hit 6-10 3-point buckets for all of her team-leading 18 points. Liv Castellanos was just behind, hitting 6-10 field goals and adding 2-2 free throws for 17 points. Shaelea Milliron scored 14 points.
Sophomore Maddie Jacobson led in rebounding with nine.
CCHS shot 25-54 (46%) from the field, while Laramie shot 12-53 (22%).
Senior Ali West suffered an ankle injury before last week’s game against Thunder Basin High School, and Holst said she will not play for the rest of the season. Another senior, Breckyn Percifield, suffered a broken arm early in the season and Holst said that she also might be done for the season.
Junior Halle Hladky has been hurt this season as well.
“I feel like we’ve been shorthanded all year,” Holst said. “But other kids are stepping up. We played 11 kids in the first half.”
Campbell County plays Cheyenne South in Cheyenne on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.