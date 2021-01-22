The Campbell County High School girls basketball team picked as good a time as any to break a 3-game losing streak, earning a big win over Sheridan 50-42 to start their conference season 1-0 Friday night.
The Camels took an early 15-11 lead after the first quarter, going on a 7-0 run to take a 10-point lead before the Broncs battled back to a 26-21 score going into halftime. While Sheridan battled with Campbell County in the second half, the Camels defense forced 20 turnovers to keep the ball out of Sheridan's possession.
Campbell County's biggest lead came with 2:45 left in the fourth quarter, taking an 11-point lead that the Camels would hold onto to improve to 3-5 on the season.
Leading in scoring for CCHS was senior Shaelea Milliron with 14 points, followed by Zoey Zimmerman with eight and freshman Sydnee Streitz with seven. Streitz also added four assists and five steals in her first start of the season.
While the stats don't always tell the full story, junior Maddie Jacobson was a force on defense for the Camels, blocking five shots to keep Sheridan from scoring easy baskets under the hoop. While the Camels shot just 1-9 from 3-point range, the lone make came from Milliron late in the fourth quarter to ice the win for Campbell County.
The loss drops Sheridan to 3-5 on the season and 0-1 in conference play.
Campbell County will continue through its conference schedule with a home game versus Kelly Walsh at 1 p.m. Saturday.
